Morten Østergaards brune underbevidsthed

Det er ikke meget danske medier beskæftiger sig med urolighederne ved Israels grænse. 17 palæstinensere har ellers allerede fået som fortjent om endnu flere er sårede. Således nøgternt indledes en artikel i Arab News(!) under overskriften “Israel threatens to expand response”.

Israel will target “terror organizations” in Gaza if violence along the territory’s border with Israel drags on, the chief military spokesman warned Saturday, a day after thousands of Palestinians staged protests near the border fence.

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the chief army spokesman, denied allegations of excessive use of force, saying those killed by Israeli troops were men between the ages of 18 and 30 who were involved in violence and belonged to militant factions.

He alleged Gaza health officials exaggerated the number of those wounded, and that several dozen at most were injured by live fire while the rest were merely shaken up by tear gas and other riot dispersal means. Det er altså Israels der svarer igen og Israels synspunkt, der danner det første indtryk for resten af historien.