McCaine og TDS

Reaktionerne på den amerikanske senator og tidligere præsidentkandidat John McCains død var et tydeligt eksempel på Trump Derangement Syndrom. Medierne studsede end ikke ved at hans datter Meghan McCain, mindedes sin far i lyset af alting Trump i hendes mindetale. Det vakte, ifølge medierne, enorm begejstring fra gæsterne, der talte tidligere præsidenter som Obama, Bush og Clinton, da datteren, med gråd i stemmen, sagde “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great”. Måske ikke for alle, bemærker Breitbarts Virgil

The Establishment, of course, never cared that, as a result, social chaos was increasing, wages were declining, regions were de-industrializing, and young Heartlanders—not Establishmentarians, of course—were getting killed and maimed overseas. So when Meghan McCain defined those days as “greatness,” well, that was what the Establishmentarians came to hear. She was patting the big shots on the back, and they were glad for the pat. And John McCain, of course, was the champion of that sort of Beltway bonhomie—and, especially, the bipartisan “fun” of foreign wars.

McCain havde før sin død, stærkt frabedt sig, at den siddende præsident skulle være til stede blandt gæsterne ved hans begravelse. “That seemed like a funeral not so much for McCain, but for an ideology which had once sustained America’s imperial hegemony, and is now on the way out” bemærkede en på Twitter og en anden kommenterede at “Donald Trump wasn’t invited to John McCain’s funeral, because Republican presidents are usually not invited to Democrat campaign rallies”.

Det er ikke blot Breitbarts vinkel, selv The New Yorkers Susan B. Glasser bemærkede fraværet af sorg for et menneskes død til fordel for en tidsbunden dydssignalering. Da Obama med tydelig adresse til Trump beskrev tidens politiske debat som “small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, in phony controversies and manufactured outrage” var der samhørighed i katedralen

Heads nodded. Democratic heads and Republican ones alike. For a moment, at least, they still lived in the America where Obama and Bush and Bill Clinton and Dick Cheney could all sit in the same pew, in the same church, and sing the same words to the patriotic hymns that made them all teary-eyed at the same time. When the two Presidents were done speaking, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” blared out. This time, once again, the battle is within America. The country’s leadership, the flawed, all too human men and women who have run the place, successfully or not, for the past few decades, were all in the same room, at least for a few hours on a Saturday morning. The President of the United States, however, was not. McCain’s grand funeral—the Obama adviser David Axelrod called it an exercise in “civic communion”—underscored a fact that is often lost about Washington these days. The city is much more bipartisan, in some respects, than it has ever been, more united than it may currently seem, in its hatred of Donald Trump.

Med til begravelsen var dog repræsentanter fra det Hvide Hus, som Trumps Datter og svigersøn, Trumps sikkerhedsrådgiver og Det Hvide Hus chief of staff. siddende der i fjendeland spekulerer Glasser

What were they thinking as they heard the speeches? Why did they come? Were they embarrassed? Ashamed? Should they be? They should not be under any illusions, and I imagine they weren’t: this was a room full of people who hate much of what their boss is doing, and that they are letting him do it. Was a tax cut for the wealthy worth it? A few dozen judicial appointments and two Supreme Court seats?

Overvejelser der helt bygger på den præmis at den elite, som de har sat sig for at vælte har magt til at skamme dem ud. Mit gæt, uden at kende indersiden af deres hoveder, er, at de nok har fået bekræftet hvad det er de er oppe imod - og hvorfor de kæmper. Som Glasser lægger ser et håb i McCains bemærkelsesværdige begravelse symboliserer at “the final chapter has not yet been written in the Republican drama over what to do about the crude interloper who has taken over their party“, så går Breitbarts Vergils håb den modsatte vej. Med en dramatisk historisk reference til Kong Edward VII af Englands begravelse i 1910 - “remembered as a kind of Indian Summer for that earlier imperial era”. Trods pomp og pragt og besøg fra alle førende royale overhoveder “it was sunset, and the sun of the old world was setting in a dying blaze of splendor never to be seen again”. Den gamle orden havde udlevet sig selv og den gamle elite fra helt løsrevet fra virkelighedens udfordringer. 4 år senere udbrød Første Verdenskrig.

Og Trump? “Midway through [Meghan McCains] remarkable speech, a pool report from the White House was released. Trump, wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat, and having tweeted his morning complement of bile, directed at Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller, and his own Justice Department, had departed to play golf.“