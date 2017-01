Nytår med de nye

Flere kommentatorer har bemærket Donald Trumps optrædender i den besynderlige underholdningssport Wrestling. Jeg har tidligere kommenteret på to sociologer i Point of View International og i Politiken skrev ekstern lektor ved Syddansk Universitets Institut for Sprog og Kommunikation Michael Madsen bevæbnet med ‘den franske filosof Roland Barthes’ i oktober at wrestling ligesom, reality tv repræsenterer “den form for underholdning, der udvisker skillelinjerne mellem virkelighed og fiktion, og som gør brug af karikerede farverige personligheder”

På lærerseminarierne opoererer man med begrebet ‘den autentiske lærer’, hvor den professionelle fremtoning ikke er at være klinisk professionel, men at accentuere og minimere dele af sin personlighed efter et professionelt skøn. Og jeg er ganske enig i den analyse, men der er stadig noget der mangler, hvis man skal forstå vælgernes forhold til Donald Trump.

Det var Walter Russel Mead der i American Interest gjorde mig opmærksom på symbolikken i Wrestling. De gode kæmperes kamp mod de onde kæmpere bliver obstrueret af de velmenende dommeres distræte inkompetence fordi regler kun virker, hvis de bliver håndhævet, og de gode er kendetegnet ved at følge reglerne. De gode kæmpere er selvfølge den almindelige arbejder, de onde hans trængsler og dommerne den intellektuelle elite af medier, politikere, eksperter og andre der lever lever af at reproducere deres egne ord.

Eliten kan endnu ikke forstå sit svigt ved ikke at se sig selv som en levende del af et fællesskab. Den plejer sit selvbillede som den nødvendige ekspertise, hvis kors det er bære rundt på ansvaret for almuens dårlige opførsel. Det er et spørgsmål om, hvorledes man opdrager almuen og gør den det klart, hvad der er hensigtsmæssig brug af en klapstol. Så naturligvis bliver man chokeret over at blive korrekset på det groveste. Michael Finch skrev før Donald Trump blev valgt som den næste præsident for USA i American Thinker om forskellen på, hvad eliten hører og hvad folket hører når politikere taler.

This election is not being run for the pundits, the media, the conservative gadflies and hangers on, the consultants and wise thinkers who tut-tut continually on television about how Trump, “just can’t do it this way,” he must pivot and be “presidential” and discuss nothing but the issues.

One radio pundit said that Trump obscured his otherwise solid speech on Obamacare by mentioning the “rigged” election. She went on to say that the national media only cover the segment on the rigged election and not the “substantive” part of the speech on Obamacare. For being smart pundits, they sure have one hell of a huge blindside. First of all, the main stream media would never exclusively cover a part of a speech that rips into Obamacare, it would never happen. The speech would be completely ignored, so therefore Trump gets zero coverage. His base gets a policy speech; the rest of the country gets darkness. Instead, CNN and the rest report on the rigged part and give Trump prime coverage. They think this makes Trump look and sounds like a fool and loon. But they aren’t the audience and Trump is not looking for approval from the D.C. to New York elites.

The middle of the country, already restive and suspicions of anything and everything that has to do with Washington D.C., hears Trump railing against the corrupt system and how we need to “clean house.” What is so arrogantly dismissed by the chattering elite class as bar room “unsophisticated” rhetoric, is hitting the voters across the country like a breath of fresh air and a lot of “you’re damn right, Trump!” exhortations.

There is another audience here as well; Trump is not a Republican in any sense of what we are used to. He is really nonpolitical, so his audience, again, is not the Paul Ryan-Mitt Romney class, but the dissatisfied, concerned, pissed off, and anyone else who feels the country is going in the wrong direction. And remember, that number is upwards of 70%, which obviously includes a lot of independents and Democrats. And, not to be forgotten, it includes the millions of Bernie Sanders supporters. When he says the system is rigged, he is reaching across to those millions who felt that Bernie was their savior. While Bernie went weak in the knees in one of the greatest capitulations in political history, his supporters naively thought that he and their movement stood for something. Maybe Bernie wasn’t up to the fight, but his millions were, and still are. And let’s face it, outside of very few bought and sold Clintonites, the Democratic Party Primary was completely rigged against Bernie. Everyone knows it, the folks who felt the Bern, most of all. Trump knows this as well and he is using it to reach this audience. Will they vote for Trump? Probably only a few, but what it has done, in conjunction with the leaked DNC emails, has stoked an already visceral hatred of Hillary among the Bernie movement. They may stay home, they may vote for Jill Stein or they may vote for Trump, but very, very few will turn out for the corrupt Hillary.

Trump is not playing by the usual rules, he refuses to buckle and play as the good Republican Marquess of Queensberry candidate just so he can end up as road kill under a rancid, corrupt Democratic attack machine. It is funny that so many who stood by him and rooted for him have also gone weak in the last days, just as the battle is engaged. History is full of examples of the flinch, the pause and hesitation, the worry that the risk of total catastrophe is so great that one must wait and pull back. But the reward in this case is the saving of our country.