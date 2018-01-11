A new world order
“[W]>e’re starting to look out for America and not looking out for everybody else” fortæller Rick Manning til Breitbart, som økonomien buldrer derudaf med stigende beskæftigelse til følge. Og dette opsving handler også om at begrænse indvandringen, som Neil Munro skriver også på Breitbart
The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions. The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration. Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a large percentage of the nation’s annual income has shifted to investors and away from employees.
Og ligeledes på Breitbart, hyldede Brett Decker “Trump’s emphasis on expanding domestic manufacturing”
Decker went on to say that “one of [his] favorite things that Trump has done [was when] he was with some of the automakers, and he pointed to the head of Toyota of America, he said, ‘You have to build plants here.’ Within a short period of time, Toyota canceled a factory they were building in Mexico and said they were going to put it in the U.S., instead. What is that, a few thousand extra manufacturing jobs?” Decker added, “Trade policy, I think, is one of the clearest areas where, if you look at the deindustrialization of America, how much government policy matters. The period between 1994, when NAFTA was passed, and 2014, a 20-year period … our trade deficit with [Canada and Mexico] went up 430 percent. … We get zero benefit out of these trade deals.” America’s hemorrhaging of manufacturing jobs to other countries, said Decker, was economically disadvantageous: “Fundamentally, I think most people know in their heart of hearts, you can’t just be a consumer economy. If you want to consume anything, you have to make something. We’ve had decades of policy where we just decided we didn’t have to make anything anymore.”
Og hvis man kerer sig om de virkeligt udsatte, så er antallet af mennesker der er afhængige af ‘food stamps’, faldet med 2 millioner, skriver Breitbart endvidere.
Der er meget økonomerne ikke ved om økonomi, siger David Harsanyi i National Review. USA er holdt op med at betale regningen, der enabler Verden til ikke at komme videre. Det er et skid-eller-stå-af-potten øjeblik.
