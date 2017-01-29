Trump giver Mexico en chance

“Alene ideen om en mur giver genklang til totalitære regimer, som vi engang bandlyste, indtil muren i Berlin faldt” fortæller en bruger af Danmarks Radio og giver et godt billede på en del af den logik, der modsætter sig Trumps store smukke mur. DRs egen USA-korrespondent Stéphanie Surrugue fortæller at “de millioner af immigranter, der er i USA, går de en meget utryg fremtid i møde, uanset om de har papirerne i orden eller ej” fordi illegale indvandrere altid er i Danmarks Radios tanker.

Mexicos præsident Enrique Peña Nieto har kaldt ideen om muren ‘en trussel mod Mexicos fremtid’, skrev LA Times, mens valgkampen rasede i USA; “Imagine what that represents, and tell me it is not a risk to Mexico”. Så hvad skal man lægge i disse ord fra en præsident om hans egne landsmænd? Er han ikke flov over at hans landsmænd hellere vil leve som illegale end som mexicanske borgere?

Svaret er nej. Mexico eksporterer sin arbejdsløshed og en del af sine problemer med kriminalitet til USA der sender en del af deres fortjeneste tilbage til den mexicanske økonomi. Det er at betragte som selvbestaltet ulandshjælp. Men der er altid en regning, der skal betales og for Mexico er det at fornægte de strukturelle problemer i det mexicanske samfund, i den mexicanske sjæl, der gør at mexicanere hellere vil være tyveknægte hos naboen, end at bygge et samfund som de kan være stolte af.

Ikke nok med det, så tjener det mexicanske gangstervæsen enorme summer på handel med narko over grænsen. For at tage et eksempel, som man kunne læse i Breitbart sidste år

Mexican authorities have arrested the former mayor of a rural community in the border state of Coahuila in connection with the kidnapping, murder and incineration of hundreds of victims through a network of ovens at the hands of the Los Zetas cartel. The arrest comes after Breitbart Texas exposed not only the horrors of the mass extermination, but also the cover-up and complicity of the Mexican government. On Thursday morning, Coahuila state authorities arrested Sergio Alonzo Rodriguez, the former mayor of Allende, Coahuila, on the charge of aggravated kidnapping, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Coahuila government revealed. Rodriguez was the mayor of Allende, Coahuila in March, 2011, when a commando of Los Zetas kidnapped dozens of people who were then murdered and incinerated. Earlier this year, Breitbart Texas published the results of a three-month investigation into how Los Zetas were able to kidnap, torture, execute and incinerate approximately 300 victims–including women and children–between 2011 and 2013. Approximately 150 of the victims were taken to the Piedras Negras state prison where cartel members used 55-gallon drums to incinerate the human remains.

Mexico er et land i opløsning. Men mexicanernes selvbevidsthed fejler alligevel ingenting. Michelle Malkin skriver i National Review om “Mexico’s Ley General de Población (General Law of the Population)”, hvis selve ideer burde vække genklang om andre tider og steder blandt DR brugere og andre venstrefløjsere

The Mexican government will bar foreigners if they upset “the equilibrium of the national demographics.” How’s that for racial and ethnic profiling? If outsiders do not enhance the country’s “economic or national interests” or are “not found to be physically or mentally healthy,” they are not welcome. Neither are those who show “contempt against national sovereignty or security.” They must not be economic burdens on society and must have clean criminal histories. Those seeking to obtain Mexican citizenship must show a birth certificate, provide a bank statement proving economic independence, pass an exam, and prove they can provide their own health care. Illegal entry into the country is equivalent to a felony punishable by two years’ imprisonment. Document fraud is subject to fine and imprisonment; so is alien marriage fraud. Evading deportation is a serious crime; illegal re-entry after deportation is punishable by ten years’ imprisonment. Foreigners may be kicked out of the country without due process and the endless bites at the litigation apple that illegal aliens are afforded in our country (see, for example, President Obama’s illegal-alien aunt — a fugitive from deportation for eight years who is awaiting a second decision on her previously rejected asylum claim). Law-enforcement officials at all levels — by national mandate — must cooperate to enforce immigration laws, including illegal-alien arrests and deportations. The Mexican military is also required to assist in immigration-enforcement operations. Native-born Mexicans are empowered to make citizens’ arrests of illegal aliens and turn them in to authorities. Ready to show your papers? Mexico’s National Catalog of Foreigners tracks all outside tourists and foreign nationals. A National Population Registry tracks and verifies the identity of every member of the population, who must carry a citizens’ identity card. Visitors who do not possess proper documents and identification are subject to arrest as illegal aliens.

Malkin minder om alle de aggressivt protesterende mexicanere under valgkampen og pointerer at “Noncitizens cannot “in any way participate in the political affairs of the country“. Så der eksisterer et stærkt ønske om noget regulært mexicansk midt i det dysfunktionelle mexico, der mener at hjemvendte mexicanere i deres mexicanskhed kun vil øge problemerne med de allerede mange mexicanere i Mexico faretruende.

The Local har set på Spaniens grænsehegn i de to enklaver Melilla og Ceuta i Morokko og fundet at de “are generally quite effective in keeping people out”. Breitbart sammenligner udgifterne til muren med almindeligt offentligt spild af penge. En mur kan tvinge mexicanerne til at tage et opgør med deres århunderede lange misregimente af deres ind til det xenofobiske elskede nation.