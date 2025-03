Майбутнє подорожей: як передові технології змінять ваші поїздки

By Emma Curley

Emma Curley is a distinguished author and expert in the realms of new technologies and fintech. Holding a degree in Computer Science from Georgetown University, she combines her strong academic foundation with practical experience to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance. Emma has held key positions at Graystone Advisory Group, where she played a pivotal role in developing innovative solutions that bridge the gap between technology and financial services. Her work is characterised by a deep understanding of emerging trends, and she is dedicated to educating readers about the transformative power of technology in reshaping the financial industry. Emma’s insightful articles and thought leadership have made her a trusted voice among professionals and enthusiasts alike.