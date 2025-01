Готові до виборів Бундестагу 2025 року? Відкрийте для себе свою ідеальну партію

By Mervyn Byatt

Mervyn Byatt is a distinguished author and thought leader in the realms of new technologies and fintech. With a robust academic background, he holds a degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Cambridge, where he honed his analytical skills and developed a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology. Mervyn has accumulated extensive experience in the financial sector, having worked as a strategic consultant at GlobalX, a leading fintech advisory firm, where he specialised in digital transformation and the integration of innovative financial solutions. Through his writings, Mervyn seeks to demystify complex technological advancements and their implications for the future of finance, making him a trusted voice in the industry.