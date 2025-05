Пігвед: Інвазивний супербур’ян, який загрожує врожаям по всій країні

By Quinn Parker

Quinn Parker is a distinguished author and thought leader specialising in new technologies and financial technology (fintech). With a Master’s degree in Digital Innovation from the prestigious University of Arizona, Quinn combines a strong academic foundation with extensive industry experience. Previously, Quinn served as a senior analyst at Ophelia Corp, where she focused on emerging tech trends and their implications for the financial sector. Through her writings, Quinn aims to illuminate the complex relationship between technology and finance, offering insightful analysis and forward-thinking perspectives. Her work has been featured in top publications, establishing her as a credible voice in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.