Sydney’s Genius Cockatoos Stun Scientists by Hacking Public Drinking Fountains—Here’s How They Do It

Meet the Masterminds: How Sydney’s Cockatoos Learned to Steal Sips from Public Water Fountains

Sulfur-crested cockatoos in Sydney shock researchers with their smart fountain-hacking skills—see how these clever birds beat the city’s heat.

Quick Facts: 41% success rate: Cockatoos accessing water from fountains

success rate: Cockatoos accessing water from fountains 100+ birds observed using the trick across Sydney parks

birds observed using the trick across Sydney parks 0 difference: Males and females equally skilled at the tactic

difference: Males and females equally skilled at the tactic First-ever: Parrots documented using urban water fountains worldwide

Sulfur-crested cockatoos are making headlines—again. Already notorious for cracking open wheelie bins in search of snacks, Sydney’s cheeky ‘cockies’ have just added another surprising skill to their urban toolkit: hacking public drinking fountains.

These visually striking birds, with snowy plumage and bold yellow crests, have now become unwitting celebrities after being captured on camera hydrating themselves in the city’s hottest months.

The breakthrough was spotted by an international research team—from the Max Planck Institute, University of Vienna, Western Sydney University, and Australian National University. Using motion-triggered cameras across Western Sydney sports fields and reserves, scientists watched as cockatoos carefully rotated water fountain handles with their feet and beaks, quenching their thirst with ease.

How Are Cockatoos Opening Public Drinking Fountains?

The birds’ technique is jaw-dropping. Often, a cockatoo will use its right foot to grip and rotate a twist-handle, leveraging its body weight while securing the spout with its other foot. Once water flows, the bird swiftly dips its head to drink, sometimes signaling a queue of winged onlookers waiting nearby for their turn.

Unlike their famous bin-raiding escapades (which mostly involved males), this new behaviour is popular with both sexes. Scientists were amazed to see the trick spreading rapidly among local flocks—proof that cockatoos are not just clever, but expert social learners.

What Makes Cockatoos Such Clever Urban Survivors?

Sulfur-crested cockatoos have long proven themselves as one of the animal kingdom’s top problem-solvers. In a city where green spaces are dwindling, these birds adapt quickly—using every available resource from discarded food to now, fresh tap water.

Research shows cockatoos often try their luck at dawn or dusk, making the most of cooler hours and minimizing competition with people. Unlike many native species struggling to adapt, their inventiveness gives them an undeniable edge in Australia’s rapidly growing cities.

For more on urban wildlife smarts, see National Geographic or check out updates from BirdLife International.

Q&A: Can You See Sydney’s Thirsty Cockatoos in Action?

Where? Western Sydney parks, reserves, and sports fields are the new playgrounds for these crafty birds.

When? Dawn and dusk are peak hours. Look for small groups perched near fountains, sometimes forming organized “queues”.

How? Bring binoculars and patience. Respect the birds’ space—admire their intelligence from a distance.

How to Help Urban Wildlife Thrive in 2025

You can support Sydney’s wild cockatoos and other city-dwellers by:

– Reporting sightings to local environmental groups

– Avoiding the use of harmful chemicals in parks and gardens

– Keeping public water sources accessible and clean

– Supporting urban green space initiatives

Witnessing this urban evolution is a wake-up call—nature’s ingenuity thrives in cities, when given a chance.

Checklist: What You Can Do Next

🔲 Share your own cockatoo sightings with local conservationists

🔲 Keep public spaces tidy and wildlife-friendly

🔲 Support science—follow research from Max Planck Institute and universities

🔲 Spread the word: Urban birds are smarter than you think!

Is Antarctic Water Safe: Did this guy just drink a million-year-old parasite cocktail?

Watch this video on YouTube