Shocking Reveal from a Comedy Star! What’s New This Year?

Remarkable news is emerging from the world of Japanese entertainment. Famous pin comedian Osamu Wakai, known for his mimicry of Amuro Ray from “Mobile Suit Gundam,” celebrated a milestone on the recent special episode of the show “Marco Polori!” broadcast on October 22. During the show, he disclosed that his third child was born in September.

This annual special, hosted by the dynamic duo Yukihiro Higashino and Shinobu Sakagami, typically includes a segment where celebrities share their troubles. Wakai participated actively, revealing how his first job occurred in July and sharing humorous anecdotes of his recent life challenges. His tales included a mix-up that caused him to arrive late to a gig, leading to an amusing yet alarming episode where he inadvertently woke up at 3 a.m. to prepare breakfast for his children, much to the astonishment of the studio audience.

Wakai, who has had notable personal developments in recent years, humorously remarked about taking on side jobs after turning 51. After attempting to find work, he cleverly pivoted and ventured into delivering food with Uber Eats using his BMX bike. This year marks three consecutive years of welcoming new additions to his family, further enhancing his fun-loving yet chaotic household.

