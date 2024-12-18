Can You Crack the Holiday Puzzle?

Festive Brain Teaser Awaits!

This Christmas, dive into a delightful holiday-themed riddle that will challenge your problem-solving skills. Santa Claus is on a mission to deliver gifts to five whimsical houses, each belonging to a beloved holiday character. Each house features a uniquely sized chimney, and the gifts must match them perfectly.

The homes of these festive figures include:

– Frosty’s Snow Fort

– The Grinch’s Cave

– Rudolph’s Retreat

– Scrooge’s Mansion

– Krampus’s Kastle

Chimneys range from tiny to huge, just like the gifts waiting to be delivered:

– Chimney Sizes: Huge, Large, Medium, Small, Tiny

– Gift Sizes: Very Big, Big, Medium, Small, Very Small

Here are the hints to crack the code:

– The Very Big gift can’t fit into smaller chimneys.

– The Grinch’s chimney is located between the size of Frosty’s and Scrooge’s.

– Frosty’s chimney can accommodate the Small gift comfortably.

– Only Krampus’s chimney can hold the Very Small gift.

– Rudolph boasts a Medium-sized chimney.

– The Big gift doesn’t fit in Krampus’s chimney.

– Scrooge’s home boasts the largest chimney in the group.

Can you determine which chimney belongs to each character and match the correct gift to their respective houses? Share your solutions on social media, and check back tomorrow for the answer! Enjoy the festive fun!

