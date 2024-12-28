Breaking News: A Beloved Voice Actress Ties the Knot! Fans are Overjoyed

Celebrated voice actress Kanako Takatsuki, best known for her role as Hanamaru Kunikida in the popular series “Love Live! Sunshine!!,” has shared exciting personal news with her fans. On the 28th, she took to her social media platform to announce her marriage, marking a significant milestone as the first marriage announcement among the members of the voice acting unit Aqours.

In her heartfelt message, Takatsuki expressed gratitude for the continuous support and warmth from her fans. She informed them of her nuptial bliss while assuring her dedication to her career, stating that her passion for her work will remain unwavering and that she aims to broaden her artistic expression even further.

Takatsuki is a pivotal member of Aqours, a nine-member voice acting group that gained widespread fame, even performing at significant events like the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen in 2018. Alongside her contributions to “Love Live!,” she has lent her voice to characters in various games, further showcasing her versatile talent.

Since the announcement, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and peers alike, celebrating this joyful chapter in her life. Many have noted the significance of her being the first married member of Aqours, sharing sentiments of happiness and excitement for her future.

