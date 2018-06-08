Europa
Der var en opsigtsvækkende sag i USA, hvor en voksen mand sagsøgte sine forældre for at smide ham ud hjemmefra. Forældrene mente at deres søn havde brug for at stå på egne ben, hvilket sønnen mente var en krænkelse af hans rettigheder og en trussel mod hans velbefindende. Den sag randt mig ihu da jeg læste følgende beklagelse over den nye italienske virkelighed med to populistpartier i regeringen, skeptiske overfor EU, afrikanske migranter hærgende i bybilledet, og regnskabsføring, i Der Spiegel
Europe is currently battling on many fronts, both internally and externally. The EU must adopt a united stance on Donald Trump, whose misguided policies threaten both Europe’s security and prosperity. Trump is forcing Europe into a trade war and, worse yet, he threatens to scrap the postwar international order that enabled the Europeans to find their place in the world — through trade and the structures of the World Trade Organization and the security it found in the form of NATO.
But how can the EU wage a trade war if Italy threatens to spiral into chaos? At a time when the EU could be proving itself as an alternative to Trump’s unilateralism, when Japan, Mexico and the members of South America’s Mercosur are lining up to conclude free trade agreements with Brussels, Europe may instead be facing months, if not years, of squabbling over a possible bailout for Italy. And then, almost as an afterthought, there’s Brexit, Britain’s departure from the EU, which is set to take place in nine months.
The attention instead is on Italy, a founding member of the EU, a pillar of NATO and the third-largest economy in the eurozone. If this country teeters, it will shake the entire architecture of the European Union.
Det sku’ være så godt… Ja, den internationale orden, hvor Europa fandt sin plads, ikke helt gennem “trade and the structures of the World Trade Organization and the security it found in the form of NATO”, men mere bag høje toldmure om Det Indre Marked, gratis beskyttet af det amerikanske militær. Så hvad skal der nu blive af EU “a bastion of reason“, “when Trump and Putin are trying to tear down the multilateral order, established over many years through painstaking work, and instead insist on the survival of the fittest.” Forstår “semi-autokraten” Trump da slet ingen ting?
“The longer the EU grows together, the more people are drifting apart from each other” citeres en italiensk filosof for at sige - måske fordi det lyder mere seriøst end at citere Prinsesse Leia. Og EUs kvaler vil selvfølgelig ikke udmønte i en borgerkrig, som Alessandro Gagaridis spekulerer i på Eurasia Review. EU falder fra hinanden (hvis det falder fra hinanden) af manglende interesse i de forskellige medlemstater. Fordi der ikke er en fælles offentlighed til at binde EU sammen vil der heller ikke være en fælles interesse i at holde på de enkelte medlemslande. Derfor kan man intet lære af eksemplerne USA og Jugoslavien. De frigjorte medlemslande vil blot komme ud af huset og stå på egne ben.
