Der var en opsigtsvækkende sag i USA, hvor en voksen mand sagsøgte sine forældre for at smide ham ud hjemmefra. Forældrene mente at deres søn havde brug for at stå på egne ben, hvilket sønnen mente var en krænkelse af hans rettigheder og en trussel mod hans velbefindende. Den sag randt mig ihu da jeg læste følgende beklagelse over den nye italienske virkelighed med to populistpartier i regeringen, skeptiske overfor EU, afrikanske migranter hærgende i bybilledet, og regnskabsføring, i Der Spiegel

Europe is currently battling on many fronts, both internally and externally. The EU must adopt a united stance on Donald Trump, whose misguided policies threaten both Europe’s security and prosperity. Trump is forcing Europe into a trade war and, worse yet, he threatens to scrap the postwar international order that enabled the Europeans to find their place in the world — through trade and the structures of the World Trade Organization and the security it found in the form of NATO.

But how can the EU wage a trade war if Italy threatens to spiral into chaos? At a time when the EU could be proving itself as an alternative to Trump’s unilateralism, when Japan, Mexico and the members of South America’s Mercosur are lining up to conclude free trade agreements with Brussels, Europe may instead be facing months, if not years, of squabbling over a possible bailout for Italy. And then, almost as an afterthought, there’s Brexit, Britain’s departure from the EU, which is set to take place in nine months.

The attention instead is on Italy, a founding member of the EU, a pillar of NATO and the third-largest economy in the eurozone. If this country teeters, it will shake the entire architecture of the European Union.