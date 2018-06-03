Proposal for a Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market
Dette EU ‘forslag’, også kendt som Article 13, vil gøre følgende handling fra min side ulovligt
Critics of the proposed directive claim that Article 13 violates the fundamental rights of internet users, contradicts rules previously established by the EU’s E-Commerce Directive, and misunderstands the way people engage with material on the internet. Memes, remixes and other types of user-generated content would all be put at risk, they claim, as these could technically be seen as breaches of copyright.
Public domain organisation, the COMMUNIA International Association, says the EU’s measures “stem from an unbalanced vision of copyright as an issue between rightsholders and infringers”, and that the proposal “chooses to ignore limitations and exceptions to copyright, fundamental freedoms, and existing users’ practices”.
The Article stipulates that platforms should “prevent the availability” of protected works, suggesting these ISSPs will need to adopt technology that can recognise and filter work created by someone other than the person uploading it. This could include fragments of music, pictures and videos. If you’ve ever been on the internet, you’ll know that this ‘remix’ culture is a key part of how online communities function. The worry is that Article 13 will hinder this, and create a type of censorship that ignores nuances in how content can be adopted, quoted or parodied.
Nemlig at citere ud fra ‘fair use’. Ikke blot det, men det vil ligeledes være en ulovlig handling at linke til citatets ophav, i dette tilfælde Thomas McCullan. Den umiddelbare konsekvens er at kun nyheds- og it-giganter kan operere på internettet, hvilket vil koncentrere adgangen til information på få hænder - ganske i EUs ånd, som med Jean-Claude Junckers ord, handler om at “stand up against the rampant populism that we are seeing in all countries” ifølge Breitbart
“I want governments to agree on a perfectly straightforward principle. On foreign policy, if we want to be efficient … Europe must from here and onwards have a qualified majority. We can’t lead the world if we [are] hobbled by unanimity,” he said.
Veteran Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) parliamentary group leader Guy Verhofstadt also spoke at the session, claiming: “Democracy is important just because of Europe. When there was no European Union there was utter desperation in Europe, fascism in Europe between the two World Wars.
“It is since we have had the European Union that we have guaranteed democracy in the European Union, that is what we have achieved,” he claimed.
Det handler om at samle Europa.
0 Kommentarer »
Ingen kommentarer endnu.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URI