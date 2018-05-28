It’s Laruell, America!

En fyr optog en computerstemme, der på et leksikon-site udtalte navnet Laurel på sin iPhone. Optagelsens kvalitet giver noget høj-frekvent støj, der forstyrrer visse menneskers perception af virkeligheden. De hører istedet Yanni.

“Attempting to erase the line between fact and fiction, truth and reality is a core feature of authoritarianism” sagde Hillary Clinton, da hun modtog Harward Universitys medalje for “service to the country” ifølge Fox News. Jeg skal ikke kloge mig på Harvards standarder, men vi er da mange, der er glade på USAs vegne over, at hun gjorde alle den tjeneste at tabe valget og med det identitetspolitikkens forlorne prominens.

Hillary og hendes beundrere, flertallet af hvilke hun først fik da Trump blev hendes udfordrer, tænker selvfølgelig på at Trump og hans vælgere, er truslen mod demokratiet, at det er deres manglende anerkendelse af mediernes verdensbillede, der er fornægtelsen af virkeligheden. Der vil altid være nogle mennesker, der hører Yanni, men når det tilsyneladende alle på en fløj, er der andre kræfter på spil, måske mest en blanding af idioti, kalkule og angst. Klummeskribenten David Brooks fra New York Times forklarede, ifølge Breitbart, PBS Newshour, at præsidenten forsøgte at erstatte fakta med sin egen fortælling, en fortælling, hvor han var offeret

Brooks said Trump has “realized that the Mueller investigation is not a bad thing for him, but a good thing for him, that if he can create a narrative that it’s him vs. the swamp, and that all the arms of the US government are really politicized, things controlled by the Democrats or the elites, by whoever, then he can use the soap opera, give it a new plot twist every single day, which is really what he’s been doing all week, a new set of tweets just to get us talking about it. And that — it reinforces his — the idea that he’s the brave outsider fighting the swamp, and that they’re all a bunch of political animals, and he’s the brave one. And it’s working for him.” He added, “Personally, I’m sick of all the daily stories about it. I think we overplay it, frankly. When the Mueller report comes out, that’ll be a big deal. But just the who goes to what meeting, frankly, I find less important than the way he’s been able to manipulate it into a soap opera benefiting himself.” Brooks later stated the president has “got a story. And somehow, we’re stuck in this, where his story trumps our facts.”

Brooks hører altså Yanni. Eller i dette tilfælde; ‘a human ressource’ som blot samler ‘information’ i dølgsmål. Trumps spin består i at kalde det for spionage. Ifølge Den Danske Ordbog er spionage en “aktivitet der består i hemmeligt at indsamle og videregive militære, politiske eller økonomiske oplysninger om en fjendtligsindet stat, en myndighed eller et konkurrerende firma“. Så at tale om en spion er en pæn måde at omtale en mulvarp i Tumps stab, hvis arbejde er en “fordækt fremgangsmåde eller virksomhed med et hemmeligt, ofte skadende formål“.

By and large, “confidential informants” do not emerge from the womb with a passion to protect the United States. Quite often, they become informants because they’ve gotten themselves jammed up with the police. Some are sociopaths: shrewd enough to know that the only way out of either a long prison term or a short life expectancy is to become the government’s eyes and ears; self-aware enough to know that, in undercover work, bad character, mendacity, and survival instincts are tools of the trade.

Altså, a ’scumbag’, siger Andrew C McCarthy, der ikke har meget til overs for elitens selvbillede

For this species of arrogance, setting the narrative is a jealously guarded prerogative. We are to understand the bureaucracy’s work as unimpeachably noble and that so, therefore, are its tactics. Consequently, the government’s “cooperator” is never to be called a spy. He’s a “confidential informant” or, as the FBI’s former Director James Comey put it in a tweet this week, a “confidential human source.” These are not neutral terms. The implication is that these operatives are always benign, even vital. A “source” is that most treasured of intelligence assets, to be protected at all costs — even the need for accountability when power is abused must give way to the confidentiality of intelligence “methods and sources.” “Source” connotes a well-placed asset who has bored into the inner sanctum of jihadists or gangsters — an “informant” whose information saves lives.

Obama vidste at Trump blev overvåget og aflyttet, hvis ikke han selv var initiativtager. Dette magtmisbrug var blot kulmineringen af en lang række af andre succesfulde tilfælde af magtmisbrug, der havde sat en stadig højere standard for, hvad man kunne slippe afsted med. Pressens ukritiske tilbedelse af præsidentparret Obama, kombineret med den ‘hvide skyld’, beskyttede dem mod offentlig kritik, skriver Bruce Bialosky. Og så kalkulerede de tillige med, at Hillary ville vinde - ja hun skulle vinde, så Trump skulle stoppes. Eller med Wayne Allen Roots ord

Obama was on the hook for his own crimes: spying, surveillance, criminal weaponization of government agencies like the IRS. And he was also on the hook for allowing Hillary’s crimes, including the Uranium One deal, where the Clinton Foundation received $140 million in donations from Russia.

Og flere er begyndt at lytte bedre efter