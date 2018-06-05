Et blodigt teater

“De mejes ned som fluer”, skriver Fathi El-abed i et løgnefyldt indlæg på BT. Som fluer ikke mejes er 93 ud af 112 dræbte Hamas terrorister (resten er grangiveligt glade amatører). Sidste år kunne man i New York Post læse at Hamas brugte halvdelen af den udenlandske støtte til at belønne terrorister. Det er også meget bedre uden en mellemmand, som UNWRA, der spilder for mange penge på potemkin kulissen.

Brendan O’Neill skriver i Spiked Online, at der er en klam symbiose mellem vestlige journalister, ivrige efter en simpel historie mellem gode ofre og onde undertrykkere, og Hamas propaganda. Og det er denne interesse for den gode historie, der er med til at holde konflikten på et unaturligt intenst niveau. Uanset hvor dårligt palæstinenserne ’som folk’ er blevet stillet ved at deres arabiske ledelse ukonstruktive kurs mod den Israels eksistens, belønnes ledelsen selv ved at opvirgle til nye kampe og sammenstød. Hamas får magt ved at levere døde civile til forslugne vestlige medier, konflikten er “a piece of bloody theatre, staged for the benefit of outsiders”

It now seems undeniable that this was no instinctive, grassroots protest, but rather one that was carefully orchestrated by Hamas. As a New York Times reporter described it, after midday prayers clerics and leaders of Hamas ‘urged thousands of worshippers to join the protests’. And Hamas’s urging was littered with false claims. It told people ‘the fence had already been breached’ and Palestinians were ‘flooding into Israel’. This was a lie. A Washington Post reporter details how Hamas’s leaders told people to keep attacking the border fence because ‘Israeli soldiers [are] fleeing their positions’. In truth, as Hamas knew only too well, the IDF was reinforcing its positions. Israel had made clear, including in an airdrop of leaflets, that anyone who sought to dismantle the fence in Gaza, the de facto border between this part of Palestine and Israel, risked coming to harm. And still Hamas encouraged the protesters to strike at the fence. Still it sought to swell the angry ranks by pleading with people to go from their mosques to the border. Why would it do this? Why would the governing party of a territory knowingly put that territory’s citizens into serious danger?

Hele Behind The Smokescreen. Det er de færreste journalister, der, som Daniel Sugarman, indrømmer at de fejlede ved at kolportere Hamas propaganda. De fortsætter at servere, hvad Hamas kokkerer og offentligheden sluger det. Matthew J Brodsky skrev i The Weekly Standard

For example, there were more than 40 staffers covering Israel and Palestinians, which was more than the AP had in China, Russia, and India combined. The situation was worse along Israel’s periphery. Before the 2011 Arab upheaval, there was a single, permanent, Assad-regime-approved AP reporter in Syria. As Friedman pointed out, “The volume of press coverage that results, even when little is going on, gives this conflict a prominence compared to which its actual human toll is absurdly small. In all of 2013, for example, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict claimed 42 lives—that is, roughly the monthly homicide rate in the city of Chicago.” It had slightly fewer violent deaths per capita in 2013 than Portland, Oregon. To fit the pre-designed narrative, the media have distilled the role of Palestinians, scrubbed the inconvenient truths that run contrary to their storyline, and transformed them into reactionary protagonists. Their motivations and messages are then explained away with talking points that lead back to Israel. Cut to a Fatah party member wearing a suit in the West Bank as he repeats the word “occupation,” then add a quotation from the beacon of morality known as the United Nations Security Council, hit save, and send. These stories practically write themselves.

Alligevel har angrebet på Israels grænser ikke skabt voldsom opmærksomhed, som man ellers traditionelt kan forvente. Der tales ind imellem om ‘demonstranter’ i titusindvis - når det går højt til. Men det er ikke særligt mange mennesker når man betænker at ingen af de 1,8 mio. i Gazastriben bor meget mere end et stenkast fra Israels Grænse. Ikke underligt at de fleste foretrækker ramadanhyggens lækkerier fremfor lugten af morgenstundens brændte bildæk og naturreservater. Jovist lyves der stadigt af gammel vane, men medierne anser ikke denne historie for den mest presserende, mere som kævl i sigøjnerlandsbyen.