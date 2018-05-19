Alle Præsidentens Mænd
FBI havde en ‘informant’ plantet i Trumps valgkampagnestab, det står nu fast. FBIs efterforskning sigtede ikke mod et kriminelt forhold, da de ikke kunne samle nok indicier, der kunne retfærdiggøre en sådan. I stedet indledtes en kontraspionagesag, som egentlig burde rettes imod de ‘russere’, man havde besluttet sig for at mistænke som skyldige i amerikanernes fejlvalg af præsident, imod egne statsborgere, nemlig imod Trump og hans stab. Kontraspionage kræver kun sandsynligheder og foretages, selvfølgelig, i hemmelighed, forklarer Andrew C McCarthy
Under federal law, to establish that an American is acting as an agent of a foreign power, the government must show that the American is purposefully engaging in clandestine activities on behalf of a foreign power, and that it is probable that these activities violate federal criminal law. (See FISA, Title 50, U.S. Code, Section 1801(b)(2), further explained in the last six paragraphs of my Dec. 17 column.)
But of course, if the FBI had had that kind of evidence, they would not have had to open a counterintelligence investigation. They would not have had to use the Clinton campaign’s opposition research — the Steele dossier — to get FISA-court warrants. They would instead have opened a criminal investigation, just as they did on Clinton when there was evidence that she committed felonies.
To the contrary, the bureau opened a counterintelligence investigation in the absence of any (a) incriminating evidence, or (b) evidence implicating the Trump campaign in Russian espionage. At the height of the 2016 presidential race, the FBI collaborated with the CIA to probe an American political campaign. They used foreign-intelligence surveillance and informants.
That’s your crossfire hurricane.
Og siden kontraspionage handler om landets sikkerhed, var det “With the blessing of the Obama White House”! Og det bringer igen to to afskedigede FBI ansatte, agenten Peter Strzok og juristen Lisa Page på banen. De to delte deres støtte til Hillary Clinton og had til Trump som de delte kropsvæsker, skriver Matt Vespa
This was the investigation signed off by FBI agent Peter Strzok. Sztrok was a top counterintelligence agent before being transferred to human resources after his extramarital affair with bureau lawyer Lisa Page was made public and the two’s texts, which numbered in the tens of thousands, were riddled with anti-Trump and pro-Hillary sentiments. Once then-FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump in May of 2017, Robert Mueller took over the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein oversees him.
The Page-Strzok texts formed the basis of inquiry into the FBI’s role in all of this. How impartial were they? The texts were so problematic that Mueller removed him in August of 2017. The two discussed how they felt the FBI was going too hard on Hillary as well; Strzok was also involved in that investigation as well. Was the bureau in the tank? The optics weren’t good, especially when reports came that Strzok was presented with evidence that the former first lady’s email server was breached and did nothing about it. But the main focus was the text Strzok sent about a meeting with then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe in which he referenced an “insurance policy” against Trump. Many have alleged this is a reference to the Trump dossier, which was used to obtain a spy warrant against Carter Page, who was a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign. This is unsettling because the dossier was a bankrolled project by Democrats. The Clinton campaign hired research firm Fusion GPS, who then contracted former MI6 spook Christopher Steele to compile dirt on Trump. Still, the counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion and the Trump team, in which there is still zero evidence, moved forward:
