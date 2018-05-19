Alle Præsidentens Mænd

FBI havde en ‘informant’ plantet i Trumps valgkampagnestab, det står nu fast. FBIs efterforskning sigtede ikke mod et kriminelt forhold, da de ikke kunne samle nok indicier, der kunne retfærdiggøre en sådan. I stedet indledtes en kontraspionagesag, som egentlig burde rettes imod de ‘russere’, man havde besluttet sig for at mistænke som skyldige i amerikanernes fejlvalg af præsident, imod egne statsborgere, nemlig imod Trump og hans stab. Kontraspionage kræver kun sandsynligheder og foretages, selvfølgelig, i hemmelighed, forklarer Andrew C McCarthy

Under federal law, to establish that an American is acting as an agent of a foreign power, the government must show that the American is purposefully engaging in clandestine activities on behalf of a foreign power, and that it is probable that these activities violate federal criminal law. (See FISA, Title 50, U.S. Code, Section 1801(b)(2), further explained in the last six paragraphs of my Dec. 17 column.) But of course, if the FBI had had that kind of evidence, they would not have had to open a counterintelligence investigation. They would not have had to use the Clinton campaign’s opposition research — the Steele dossier — to get FISA-court warrants. They would instead have opened a criminal investigation, just as they did on Clinton when there was evidence that she committed felonies. To the contrary, the bureau opened a counterintelligence investigation in the absence of any (a) incriminating evidence, or (b) evidence implicating the Trump campaign in Russian espionage. At the height of the 2016 presidential race, the FBI collaborated with the CIA to probe an American political campaign. They used foreign-intelligence surveillance and informants. That’s your crossfire hurricane.

Og siden kontraspionage handler om landets sikkerhed, var det “With the blessing of the Obama White House”! Og det bringer igen to to afskedigede FBI ansatte, agenten Peter Strzok og juristen Lisa Page på banen. De to delte deres støtte til Hillary Clinton og had til Trump som de delte kropsvæsker, skriver Matt Vespa