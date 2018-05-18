To historier om energi
Nøje udvalgt, cherry-picked hedder det vist, for at understrege en pointe. Pierre L Gosselin fra No Tricks Zone skriver
A few days ago I reported here how the German solar industry had seen a monumental jobs-bloodbath and investments had been slashed to a tiny fraction of what they once had been.
Over the years Germany has made approvals for new wind parks more difficult as the country reels from an unstable power grid and growing protests against the blighted landscapes and health hazards.
Now that the wind energy boom has ended, the Baseler Zeitung reports that “the shutdown of numerous wind turbines could soon lead to a drop in production” after having seen years of ruddy growth.
Vindmøllerne er gamle, er stadigt dyrere at vedligeholde og subsidierne rinder gradvist ud. Og nu foreligger der en regning, når man skal rydde op efter alle de øjebæer. Vingerne er svære at brænde af, hvilket gør det fristende at dumpe dem i tredieverdenslande og det armerede betonfundament er dyrt at fjerne, skriver Gosselin videre.
Imens i USA, er Trump ved at frigøre naturens ressourcer på en anderledes produktive og miljøvenlig facon - drill baby, drill! Stephen Moore argumenterer i Townhall for at OPEC er dødt fordi USA har fravristet Saudiarabien for dens alt-afgørende indflydelse på olieprisen og dermed olieproduktionen.
The Wall Street Journal confirms that U.S. oil production “is expected this year to surpass Saudi Arabia’s” and that we will rival Russia for No. 1 in the world. American production will rise to almost 11 million barrels a day, the most ever in American history. Doesn’t it seem like yesterday when the left was running around shrieking about “peak oil”? More like peak idiocy.
Last week Reuters argued that the American shale boom should be called “Donald Trump’s Revenge.” The story reported that U.S. oil “now floods Europe at the expense of OPEC and Russia.” Couldn’t have happened to a couple of nicer guys. America is now selling more than a half-million barrels a day, thanks in no small part to the end of the oil and gas export ban in 2016.
Det er Trumps optimisme der er afgørende - og den grundlægger muligheden for en midtvejsvalgsejr til Republikanerne.
0 Kommentarer »
Ingen kommentarer endnu.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URI