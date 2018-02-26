CNN som Putins ‘cockholster’

Nyhedsstationen CNN anklager almindelige mennesker, for deres egen idioti. En ældre dame i Florida, blev offentligt hængt ud fordi hun påp et tidspunkt havde delt et opslag på et socialt medie, om en demonstration arrangeret af, har det siden vist sig, ‘russerne’, skriver Breitbart.

On Monday, CNN’s Drew Griffin tracked down a private citizen whose worst sin might have been sharing — without knowing she was doing so — a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page. Griffin proceeded to publicly shame this woman, even though his left-wing employer gave a Russian-coordinated event more publicity than Putin could have ever hoped for.

Michael Moore was also at that rally and as of now CNN has not demanded he answer for his “unwitting” Russian collusion.

(…)

Regardless, abuse is exactly what this Florida woman faced after CNN broadcast the video and published her name. On her Facebook page, she was savaged by CNN viewers as a “stupid old hag,” a “traitor,” a “treasonous hillbilly,” “ugly,” and “racist trash.”

The woman was also physically threatened. “[S]tay in Florida, you come to NY and I’ll kick your Russian bot ass,” one CNN consumer promised.

Among others, and although they are men of the left, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald were disgusted and appalled by CNN’s abusive bullying of this innocent woman.

In a series of tweets, Hayes said, “I think it’s bad CNN did this and don’t approve and wouldn’t do it myself.” He added, “That is awful and they should not have done it. … Doorknocking a random citizen not accused of any wrongdoing like that is not cool.”