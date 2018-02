Medierne, Demokraterne og venstrefløjen var Putins nyttige idioter

Det var vel det, Ruslandshysteriet burde være endeligt ovre. Ikke at alle ikke hele tiden har vidst, hvad der foregår, nemlig at russerne gør, hvad der passer dem og hvad amerikanerne selv har gjort 81 gange som var det æbletærte, nemlig forsøgt at påvirke den andres valghandlinger. Breitbart skriver at 13 russere er blevet blevet stævnet af Robert Muellers efterforskningsarme på anklager om “ulovligt” at have brugt sociale medier til at påvirke det amerikanske valg, identitetstyveri, arrangeret demonstrationer eller andre ‘events’, betalt Dagsdahls osv - både for og imod Trump.

The indicted Russian organization Internet Research Agency allegedly created a team of “specialists” who were “tasked to create social media accounts that appeared to be operated by U.S. persons” then “divided into day-shift and night-shift hours and instructed to make posts in accordance with the appropriate U.S. time zone.” Internet Research Agency also allegedly “circulated lists of U.S. holidays so that specialists could develop and post appropriate account activity” and that said specialists were “instructed to write about topics germane to the United States such as U.S. foreign policy and U.S. economic issues.”

They created social media groups designed to enflame the fringes of American society, including pushing Black Lives Matter, immigration control, religious groups, and certain geographic areas inside the United States. Examples cited in the indictment include accounts called things like Blacktivist, United Muslims of America, Army of Jesus, Secured Borders, South United, and Heart of Texas.

“By 2016, the size of many ORGANIZATION-controlled groups had grown to hundreds of thousands of online followers,” the indictment says.

The Defendants also allegedly bought social media ads starting in or around 2015 designed to promote their controlled entities, “spending thousands of U.S. dollars every month.” They falsely made a Twitter account called @TEN_GOP to make it appear as though they were the Republican Party of Tennessee, a major political party in a U.S. State.