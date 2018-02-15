Notat kamp mellem Republikanerne og Demokraterne

Der er nu startet en notatkrig mellem Republikanerne og Demokraterne, hvor vinderen kan afgøre hvilken fortælling amerikanerne skal høre om Trump, Rusland og Depp State. Republikanerne begyndte da formanden for efterretningsrådet Devin Nunes offentliggjorde et notat, der tegnede et billede af at FBI havde forladt sig lidt for meget på den rapport om Trumps lyssky affærer, der bl.a involverede tisselege med prostituerede i russiske hotelværelser og at der var for mange agenter med negative emotioner imod Trump og mulige skjulte dagsordner, som også havde arbejdet på Hillarys sager om emails.

Presset på Trump er opretholdt af muligheden om det lyssky. En Kafkask situation, hvor ingen kender den egentlige forbrydelse, forbrydelse indgår end ikke i efterforskningsleders Robert Muellers arbejdsbeskrivelse, men hvor selve efterforskningens eksistens er nok til en folkedom. Hvis det står til medierne. Demokraterne ønsker at henvise til alt, der potentielt kan henligge i mørket, så de protesterede voldsomt over, at Nunes notat fortalte, hvad Nunes mente var konklusionen på alle de oplysninger, efterretningsrådet havde set og hørt, nemlig at der ikke var noget på Trump, men derimod problemer med efterretningsvæsenets arbejdsgange og nekelte medarbejderes motiver. Derfor lancerede Demokraterne deres eget notat, Adam Schiff notatet, der endnu venter på de juridiske institutioners tilladelse til at blive offentliggjort, hvor de ønsker at nuancere eller bestride Nunes konklusioner.

Man skal ikke være den store analytiker, for at mistænke Demokraterne at udarbejde et notat, der indeholder for mange fortrolige oplysninger, til at det kan blåstemples i sin helhed. Kun ved at holde oplysninger i mørket, kan de opretholde anklagerne mod, ikke blot Trump, men også Republikanerne, for forskelsbehandling. For faktuelt, kan Schiffs notat højst sandsynligt ikke være et sagligt opgør med Nunes notat, da der i mellemtiden er fremkommet endnu et notat, Grassley-Graham notatet.

“The Grassley-Graham memo corroborates the claims in the Nunes memo” skriver Josehp McCarthy i National Review og forklarer

The Obama Justice Department and FBI used anonymously sourced, Clinton-campaign generated innuendo to convince the FISA court to issue surveillance warrants against Carter Page, and in doing so, they concealed the Clinton campaign’s role. Though the Trump campaign had cut ties with Page shortly before the first warrant was issued in October 2016, the warrant application was based on wild allegations of a corrupt conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Moreover, the warrant meant the FBI could seize not only Page’s forward-going communications but any past emails and texts he may have stored — i.e., his Trump campaign communications. (…) What the Grassley-Graham memo tells us is that the Nunes memo, for all the hysteria about it, was tame. The Grassley-Graham memo tells us that we need not only a full-blown investigation of what possessed the Obama administration to submit such shoddy applications to the FISA court, but of how a judge — or perhaps as many as four judges — rationalized signing the warrants. (…) Even though there was still no meaningful corroboration of Steele’s sources after months of investigation, even though Steele had lied to them, the FBI and Justice Department represented again and again, in April and June 2017, that the FISA court could confidently bank on Steele’s reliability. By early 2017, however, Steele was being sued for libel in Britain, among other places, by people accused of misconduct in the dossier. Truth is a defense to libel. Suffice it to say, it was not Steele’s defense. In May 2017, as I have detailed (here), Steele was required to respond to interrogatories. He emphasized that his dossier allegations were “raw intelligence” that was “unverified” and “warranted investigation.” He further described his reports as “limited intelligence” that described mere “indications” of “possible” coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. He was not in a position to vouch for the accuracy of what he’d been told, he explained; he passed it along because it needed further investigation. Beyond all that, we now learn through the senators’ memo, and some follow-up reporting, that two longtime Clinton cronies, Cody Shearer and Sidney Blumenthal, fed their own anti-Trump dossier to Steele, through a State Department official, Jonathan Winer. In the fall of 2016, Steele, while working on his Clinton-funded project, reported this Clinton-crony information to the FBI. Still, the FBI and Justice Department elected not to tell the FISA court that the Clinton campaign was paying for Steele’s unverified, unverifiable anti-Trump research.

Og hvis Steeles rapport har ligget til grund for efterforskningen og dermed haft ‘illegitim’ påvirkning af den demokratiske proces, en form for kup-forsøg, skal han så ikke straffes, måske endda henrettes, som Scott Adams argumenterer for?

Wayne Allen Root mener på Town Hall at nettet nu strammes om både Hillary Clinton og Barak Obama. To FBI agenter, Lisa Page og Peter Strzok, blev fjernet fra efterforskningen af alting Trump-Rusland, da det blev afsløret at de både byttede stærkt Trump fjendske meninger og kropsvæsker uden om ægteskabet. Ud fra deres sms korrespondance kan man tilsyneladende forstå at FBI brugte “untraceable burner phones“, som var de selv en del af en kriminel organisation. Og at både Hillary og Obama blev løbende orienteret om en ukurant plan B, til at underløbe Trump

It gets worse. The Hillary exoneration letter wasn’t just changed to exonerate Hillary. The FBI changed “President” to “senior government official” when describing who Hillary sent illegal personal emails to while traveling in a nation called a “sophisticated adversary” to the USA. Could that nation be Russia? Why didn’t they name that country? Perhaps because they’re afraid Americans would figure out the “Russian Collusion scandal” belongs to Obama and Hillary. And if Hillary sent emails to President Obama on a personal email, guess who else broke the law? President Obama. The FBI pulled off a 2 for 1…they changed words to exonerate both Obama and Hillary.

Og ifølge et vidneudsagn fra en FBI agent til Kongressen modtog Clinton Foundation, Bill og Hillarys velgørendhedsfond, der mistænkes for at være en del af en større korruptionsmaskine, store pengebeløb fra russiske interesser, da disse købte sig ind i det uranproducerende firma Uranium One.