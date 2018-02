Nunes notat er et lys i mørket

De kloge strides om Nunes notatet, der beskriver hvorledes efterretningsrådets formand Nunes fortolker de oplysninger rådet har fået fra efterretningsvæsenet. Alt der kommer fra en politiker er et partsindlæg, hvad der for nogle forhåndsdiskvalificerer det, men som i realiteten blot er et forbehold, som det skal læses med. Og der har været kritik af at informationerne mangler sammenhæng og at der er meningsforstyrrende udeladelser.

Men tilbage står, at FBI under den tidligere Administration i et eller andet omfang har brugt eller måske forladt sig på, en dubiøs politisk efterretningsrapport, Steele rapporten med tisse-legene, bestilt og betalt af daværende præsidentkandidat Hillary Clintons kampagne, til at opnå ret til at overvåge en medarbejder i daværende præsidentkandidat Trumps kampagne, Carter Page - og således opnået mulighed for også at overvåge dele af Trump og hans kampagne by proxy. Victor Davis Hanson skrev

He was apparently known to intelligence agencies for years (supposedly under investigation variously by the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), and he may have been the object of a 2014 FISA warrant. But such intelligence agents were never able to bring charges against him, and it appears he even cooperated with American intelligence in gathering info against the Russians. So why would the FBI and DOJ, suddenly in 2016, believe that mention of Page’s name in an unverified opposition-research dossier warranted four FISA warrants to find wrongdoing?

After all, if he was so well known to the FBI for so many years, during which they never charged him with being a Russian agent, and if the FBI nonetheless still regarded him as suspicious in 2016, why not simply go to a regular court to obtain a warrant to wiretap him? Such a court, of course, would be less secretive, not known for a 99 percent approval rate, subject to far more deliberation, and less useful for surveilling Trump associates.

A more likely supposition is that it was not Page’s past flirtations with the Russians (who supposedly dubbed him an “idiot”) that abruptly brought him back into the sights of the DOJ and FBI in 2016. Instead, it was his brief and minor relationship with Trump, and his appearance in a bogus dossier, that offered useful pretexts for court-ordered surveillance sweeps and indirect targeting of possible Trump associates.

Page was simply a tool, to be surveilled in hopes of also sweeping up other names and information that might corroborate some shred of the dubious Steele dossier. In that narrow sense, his name might as well have been Jones or Smith.

So far, all Carter Page has been found guilty of is momentarily working for the Trump campaign. His likely future lawsuits against Steele, Fusion GPS, the Clinton campaign, the FBI, and the DOJ will probably follow a number of avenues.