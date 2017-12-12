“Uanset hvad De siger, vil det blive brugt imod Dem!”

Nogenlunde således faldt ordene fra en betjent til Egon i den første Olsenbanden film. Og satiren er desværre sand, man skal aldrig tale med politiet. Det er ikke til din fordel og du kan komme til at tilstå noget du ikke har gjort, forklarer juraprofessor James Duane

Even if your client is innocent and denies his guilt and mostly tells the truth he can easily get carried away and tell som little lie and telle some little lie or make som little mistake that will hang him.

Og Det var præcis, hvad der skete for to af Trumps medarbejdere, George Papadopoulos, en medarbejder på Trumps valgkamp og Micheal Flynn, Trumps kortvarige sikkerhedsrådgiver. Men mere end det, så har politiet også deres egne idiosynkrasier. I National Review kunne man læse dette destillat af hvorledes politiet kan bruge deres ressourcer alt efter hvem, de efterforsker

George Papadopoulos is a low-level subject of the collusion investigation who did not commit any crimes in his many contacts with Russia-connected sources. Yet Mueller induced him to plead guilty to a felony count of lying to investigators about the timing of his first meeting with such a source . In stark contrast, while a number of Clinton subordinates asserted their Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer questions on the ground that truthful answers could incriminate them, none of them was prosecuted. Instead, the Obama Justice Department gave them immunity.

Og Daniel Greenfield sammenligner FBIs behandling af tidligere direktør for CIA Petraeus med deres behandling af Flynn

Petraeus, Obama’s CIA Director, lied to FBI agents about passing classified materials to his mistress. Despite being caught in the lie on a recording, he was never charged for it, as Flynn was. Instead he only pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information and received a slap on the wrist.

While Justice Department personnel had wanted to hold Petraeus accountable, the final decision was made by Attorney General Holder and FBI Director Comey. Lawyers for Petraeus insisted that he couldn’t be chargedwith lying to the FBI because DOJ guidelines recommend not charging “in situations in which a suspect, during an investigation, merely denies guilt in response to questioning by the government.” Petraeus admitted making false statements, but was never charged over them.

That’s what makes Flynn’s case so striking.

General Petraeus lied about committing a crime. His mishandling of classified information was a serious issue. And yet he was never charged for it.

General Flynn lied about something that was not a crime. His conversations were authorized by officials in the incoming Trump administration. And even by the outgoing Obama administration.

A week before Trump’s inauguration, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that there was nothing“necessarily inappropriate about contact between members of the incoming administration and foreign officials” because Flynn was “part of the transition team.”

The question had been about Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Obama’s own people had been carrying on talks with Iran and Syria before he entered the White House. The Iranian contacts eventually climaxed in an illegal agreement in which the Obama regime shipped billions in foreign currency to the terror regime on unmarked cargo planes. Those billions have helped finance Iran’s current war in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Israel, Lebanon and around the region.

Flynn was doing his job.

Team Mueller, with its string of Obama and Hillary backers, hasn’t actually found a crime that he committed. The only crime it could find was created wholly out of its own investigation.

When a crime wouldn’t exist without an investigation, then the investigation created the crime.