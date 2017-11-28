Venstrefløjen er ucharmerende korrumperet

Jeg skrev engang at venstrefløjen ikke er andet end et vræng. Det syn deler Daniel Greenfield og han giver et hav af eksempler på aviser, der har opfordret deres læsere til at straffe deres Trumpstøttende familiemedlemmer med at ødelægge Thanks Giving ved utålelig opførsel, aggressive diskussioner, hvor flere af aviserne var leveringsdygtige i apps med argument-bots (hvilket underminerer læserens politisk-moralske habitus), ignorere de formastelige eller helt at udeblive fra familiesammenkomsten. “The left is a movement built on resentment” konkluderer han og derfor kan eller vil den ikke være taknemmelig for noget

Resentment is the force that gives the left meaning.

What animates the left is the conviction that everything (except their own tastes, preferences and opinions) is terrible and must be reformed until it too is like them. America is racist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, arachnophobic and claustrophobic. Every second the prison-industrial complex is gunning down drug dealers for no other reason than the color of their skin (and the guns in their hands), the military-industrial complex is bombing countries full of terrorists just because of the color of their skin, and the turkey-industrial complex is destroying the environment.

The militant lefty is an overgrown brat who never made the emotional transition from the funk of total unfairness that teenagers inhabit to the appreciation for life of the mature adult. Picking a fight at the Thanksgiving table is exactly the sort of thing a teenage brat would do. That’s why there are a dozen guides telling lefties exactly how to pick an unwinnable fight whose only purpose is to ruin a meal.

The family argument isn’t an unfortunate side effect of leftist politics. It’s the whole point.

(…)

To be thankful is to be reminded of what we are fighting for. The resentful left doesn’t really fight for anything. Its resentful causes have no end point. There will never be a time when race relations, the environment, social mobility and caloric intakes are good enough for them to hang up their hats. The left maintains a perpetual state of crisis because it justifies a perpetual state of resentment.

The left isn’t actually fighting for anything. It’s fighting against things. Big things and little things. It’s fighting against America. And it’s fighting against families sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.

Conservatives fight for the things in our lives that we value. And these are the very things that we are thankful for. Our gratitude reminds us of what we want to conserve. These include the tangible things, our families, our homes and our lives, and the intangible things, our freedoms and our traditions.

The left can’t be thankful because it can’t admit that there’s anything worth appreciating. Revolutionary movements don’t create, they destroy. But we can and should be thankful for what we conserve.