Trumps vanvid

I Ekstrabladet kan man læse, at 27 psykiatere i en ny bog The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, har fjern-diagnosticeret Donald Trump, som mentalt ustabil lidende af bl.a “storhedsvanvid, impulsivitet, nærtagenhed, og åbenlys manglende evne til at skelne mellem fantasi og virkelighed”. Fjerndiagnosticering forarger betryggende nok for danske sindslidende, Dansk Psykiatrisk Selskab, Thorsten Bjørn Jakobsen “skadeligt for psykiatrien at udtale sig om en person, som man ikke har haft i behandling”.

De åbenlyse lægeetiske problemer til side, så er bogens idé, udover at tjene nogle penge ved at sælge ud af sin professionalisme til den overflod af mennesker lidende af Trump Derangement Syndrome, som alle andre fjerndiagnostikere, tumpet. Trumps offentlige optræden er en offentlig optræden, så de kan kun bedømme hans persona. Og Trump vandt valget fordi nok vælgere mente, at han var en bedre kandidat end alternativet, ved at se på nøjagtigt den samme persona som fjerndiagnostikkerne.

Men las os da se på Trumps galskab, for der er en metode bag den, skriver Victor Davis Hanson i en fremragende artikel

What can possibly be Trump’s purpose in appearing so thin-skinned and petty?

Likely it is twofold. Most obviously he seeks to reestablish deterrence: don’t dare attack Trump unless you are willing to be dragged down with him into a netherworld whose rules he has mastered. Just ask Low Energy Jeb, Little Marco, or Lyin’ Ted.

Second, he knows the politicians, media hacks, and celebrities who attack him are sanctimonious bullies by nature. Their professions traffic in self-righteous invective, with the expectation that they will be never be attacked in kind.

But the public enjoys seeing them taken down a notch. It is inexplicable but also eerie to chart the subsequent downward career trajectories of those who sought to engage Trump in a mud-slinging contest.

(…)

Trump’s forte is his invective and brawling. He is not a Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton wonk, who micromanages even the smallest details. The result is that his cabinet secretaries, generals, and high appointees enjoy more latitude than during any administration in memory.

Trump on the parapets not only means that others to the rear are freer to make and administer rules without much presidential oversight, but also that Trump, not themselves, is the controversy. That exemption means that a cabinet official has wide parameters, with less worry that he must fight the media and his political opponents.

One of the reasons why the luminaries of Trump’s team do not resign after his supposedly embarrassing outbursts is that they realize Trump’s outrageousness allows them to play the good-cop, adult in the room role, usually with media sympathy. And when a president is doing downfield blocking, others are relieved of the interference. A Trump secretary of defense or national security advisor exercises power and influence in ways unimaginable in comparison to most earlier counterparts.