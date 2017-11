Hillary Clinton købte partiet Demokraterne

Det vidner om sund forretningssans, at tjene nogle ekstra penge på skrive en bog om ens medvirken i valgsvindel. Men det er hvad Demokraternes Donna Brazile har gjort. Sammen med tidligere leder af partiet Debbie Wasserman Schultz, underløb hun Hillarys modkandidat til Demokraternes nominering til præsidentkandidat Bernie Sanders kampagne, så Hillarys valg kunne sikres. Det er ikke nogen nyhed, det ved man fra de lækkede interne emails Wikileaks offentliggjorde. Men Brazile fortæller også, at Hillary Clinton de facto købte det Demokratiske Parti året før, skriver hun i Politico

If I didn’t know about this, I assumed that none of the other officers knew about it, either. That was just Debbie’s way. In my experience she didn’t come to the officers of the DNC for advice and counsel. She seemed to make decisions on her own and let us know at the last minute what she had decided, as she had done when she told us about the hacking only minutes before the Washington Post broke the news.

On the phone Gary told me the DNC had needed a $2 million loan, which the campaign had arranged.

“No! That can’t be true!” I said. “The party cannot take out a loan without the unanimous agreement of all of the officers.”

“Gary, how did they do this without me knowing?” I asked. “I don’t know how Debbie relates to the officers,” Gary said. He described the party as fully under the control of Hillary’s campaign, which seemed to confirm the suspicions of the Bernie camp. The campaign had the DNC on life support, giving it money every month to meet its basic expenses, while the campaign was using the party as a fund-raising clearinghouse. Under FEC law, an individual can contribute a maximum of $2,700 directly to a presidential campaign. But the limits are much higher for contributions to state parties and a party’s national committee.

Individuals who had maxed out their $2,700 contribution limit to the campaign could write an additional check for $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund—that figure represented $10,000 to each of the 32 states’ parties who were part of the Victory Fund agreement—$320,000—and $33,400 to the DNC. The money would be deposited in the states first, and transferred to the DNC shortly after that. Money in the battleground states usually stayed in that state, but all the other states funneled that money directly to the DNC, which quickly transferred the money to Brooklyn.

“Wait,” I said. “That victory fund was supposed to be for whoever was the nominee, and the state party races. You’re telling me that Hillary has been controlling it since before she got the nomination?”