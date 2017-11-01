Sumpen dræner sig selv

Trumps tidligere kampagneleder og ivrig Washingtonlobbyist Paul Manafort er blevet sat i husarrest, som rygterne har svirret hele weekenden, og dette var overskrifterne på Danmarks Radio

Som man kan se, kan man ikke bruge Danmarks Radio til noget, hvis man vil forstå den politiske udvikling i USA. Der findes stadig ikke skyggen af bevis for at Trump har handlet med Rusland for at vinde præsidentvalget. Derimod findes der beviser for at Demokraterne har finansieret ‘the Trump Dossier’ med historierne om prostituerede tisselege i Moskva baseret på suspekte russiske kilder. Og det var Obamaregeringen med Hillary Clintons velsignelse, der overgav 20 af USA uran produktion til russiske interesser, mens Clinton Foundation modtog 145 mill dollars far de indvolverede firmaer og Bill Clinton modtog det dobbelte foredragsgebyr, for en tale han holdt for en af de indvolverede russiske banker, nemlig 50.000 dollars.

Der er intet nyt i anklagerne mod Trump tidligere kampagneleder Paul Manafort, hvidvaskning af penge, skatteundragelse, falsk vidneudsagn, samarbejde med udenlandske interesser, som han har hemmeligholdt og den slags, men intet om Trump og hans påståedesamarbejde med russerne. Men anklagerne mod Manafort, skal presse ham til at levere inkriminerende oplysninger om andre i Trumps kampagne, hvis ikke imod Trump selv, mod at undgå fængsel. Svagheden ved det system er, som Dershowitz udtrykker det, at begge parter kan blive så desperate efter at lave en aftale, at vidnet ikke blot synger, men komponerer.

Men selv om mange håber dominobrikkerne falder en efter en til det Hvide Hus, så er Washington med Tucker Carlsons opsummerende ord “awash with foreign money”, hvor det har vist sig så pikant af formanden for den ene præsidentkandidat kampagne samarbejdede med broderen til den anden præsidentkandidat kampagne for at berige sig selv i dølgsmål ved at fremme en fremme stats interesser

Trey Gowdy, formand for Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, kritiserer Mueller for at der er lækket oplysninger fra hans efterforskning, men udtrykker stor tiltro til hans hæderlighed og kompetence. Andre er ikke så sikre, som Mark Levin

“If these are serious charges, the statute of limitations would’ve legitimately run out on the earlier years that they’re talking about, with respect to the conspiracy charge.” Listen: Special counsel Robert Mueller was serving as FBI director while Manafort was allegedly engaged in this criminal activity. The question, Levin asks, is why wasn’t a case brought against Manafort when Mueller was in charge of the FBI and the statutes of limitations a non-issue? “That means somebody dropped the ball,” Levin said. “And furthermore, Donald Trump had nothing to do with any of this,” he added. “This predates his campaign. This predates his announcement that he’s running for president of the United States. There’s no Donald Trump world involved in anyof this.”

Forleden refererede jeg til Danield Greenfield, der konkluderede at fabrikationen af ‘the Trump Dossier’, blot var det seneste udtryk for magtmisbrug, som Demokraterne og især Clinton parret har opdyrket. Newt Gingrich er ind på samme logik og minder om, at intet ville være blevet afsløret, hvis ikke det var for Hillary Clintons nederlag til Trump, men at det nu er sandhedens time for Muellers renome

“Mueller’s strategy is clear” skriver Peter Flaherty direkte mistroisk i Daily Caller “He has to rescue himself, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein and others from their complicity in Hillary’s dealings with the Russians.”

In July, Comey preemptively exonerated Hillary despite her maintenance of a private email server and mishandling of classified material. By accusing her of being “extremely careless,” he purposely distracted attention from the context of the emails. Hillary and Bill Clinton operated an aggressive shakedown operation of domestic and foreign interests, many of which are unsavory and criminal. Concealing the true nature of the operation was at least part of the Clintons’ motivation for the private server. The outlines of the Uranium One deal were not a secret. Media outlets like the New York Times reported on the U.S. government approval of a partial sale of the Canadian mining company to Rosatom, a Russian firm, while those who benefitted donated to the Clinton Foundation and paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for a single speech in Moscow. Then came more detailed reports about how the FBI cracked the case of a major Russian effort to penetrate the North American uranium industry through a host of illegal activities, but somehow the whole matter was slow-walked and kept from U.S. government officials who had to approve the Uranium One deal. Mueller and Comey ultimately supervised the probe. Meanwhile, the FBI’s email investigation was supervised by now-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has significant connections to the Clintons through his wife Jill McCabe. Hillary headlined a fundraiser for a group supporting Jill McCabe’s campaign for the Virginia state senate, as first reported in the Wall Street Journal. The National Legal and Policy Center subsequently exposed more Clintonista support, including from then-Clinton Foundation operative Doug Band who wrote a personal check for $50,000. The plot thickened last week when the bombshell hit that it was Hillary’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee that paid for the Fusion GPS dossier. Reporters were chagrined to realize that they had been lied to repeatedly for months and months. Hillary now claims that the first she heard of it was when the dossier memo was printed by BuzzFeed in January, a likely lie. As long as this “what did Hillary know and when did Hillary know it” question is of no interest to Mueller, his investigation has no credibility whatsoever. But therein lies the dilemma for Mueller. A real probe of Hillary would mean a review of his own actions and those of his colleagues. He’s cornered.

Korrupte politikere, lobbyister og udenlandske interesse blandet op i ‘deep state’. En slem stank emanerer fra sumpen, som man rører i den. De mange undersøgelser, der er sat i søen initialt imod Trump, vender sig nu mod Demokraterne og resten af sumpen. Imens kan Trump bruge tid på sin nye yndlingsbeskæftigelse, ‘bayonetting the survivors’.