USA set fra Danmark

De store danske medier har ikke interesseret sig for den eksplosive udvikling i amerikansk politik i deres USA dækning. Der er ingen overskrifter på deres internet-forsider, og følgende er screendump af de øverste USA nyheder. Danmarks Radio fokuserer på afgående republikaneres kritik af Trump

Det samme har Politiken

Og Jyllands-Posten

Jyllands-Posten har dog historien om at det var Demokraterne (og en enkelt republikaner), der finansierede det besynderlige efterretningsdokument, hvor Trump bl.a blev beskyldt for at indleje sig på russiske hoteller daværende præsidentpar Obamas havde overnattet i for så at få prostituerede til at tisse i sengene, bare lidt længere nede. Berlingske Tidende følger de andre avisers fokus ppå de afgående senatorers kritik af Trump og ‘præsenterer’ “talen som hele verden taler om“.

Så danske medier fokuserer på altså på, hvilket kaos Trump skaber for det republikanske parti, hvis politiske og økonomiske vækst han er drivkraften bag. Nuvel, alting er en potentiel læringssituation. Selv om Trumps grove stil frastøder så mange som de tiltrækker er han kun et symptom på en splittelse, der er kronisk i det Republikanske parti, skriver Victor Davis Hansen i National Review

Both sides in the civil war favor increased investment in defense and especially missile defense. Both are mostly now foreign-policy realists in the sense that McMaster, Mattis, Kelly, Haley, Pompeo, Tillerson, and most of the cabinet could work in a Marco Rubio administration. Both factions are strong on the Second Amendment. Both favor bans on most forms of abortion. Both like Trump’s judicial appointments. Both oppose identity politics. On illegal immigration, the establishment opposes a wall and likely strict enforcement, but in any national election (see Romney’s 2012 positions), their view sounds no different from Trump’s. On Obamacare, the mainstream is a bit more reluctant to repeal rather than reform, but both sides may end up supporting either.

On security issues, there is not much Republican infighting over Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord or UNESCO, or referring DACA and the Iran deal back to Congress. Interventionists and even neocons are not damning Trump for not landing troops in Syria or not sending enough reinforcements to Afghanistan.

Trump’s views on deregulation, tax reform, and energy production are not controversial among Republicans and conservatives. Trump says he opposes optional wars, but he bombed Syria, empowered U.S. forces to emasculate ISIS, sent a few more troops to Afghanistan, and is not shy about confronting North Korea and Iran.

Immigration and trade are certainly the two chief divides, but in comparison with past Ford-Reagan, Bush-Reagan, or McCain-Bush fights, the differences are not all that great, at least in theory. Trump will probably end up staying in NAFTA and NATO and seek to renegotiate rather than reject most existing trade deals. So far, he has not been as eager to slap on tariffs as was George W. Bush. The wall will likely be built and with eventual establishment congressional support. Many Never Trumpers would privately concede that an honorable man like Jeb Bush would have lost handily to Hillary Clinton.