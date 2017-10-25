Står sumpen til at blive drænet?

I sidste uge kunne The Hill afsløre, at FBI allerede i 2010 blev mistænksomme på om der lå korruption USAs salg af 20% af sin uran produktion til russiske firmaer. Det bemærkelsesværdige salg, der blev godkendt i dølgsmål er faldet sammen med pengeoverførelser til Bill og Hillary Clintons fond Clinton Foundation fra de involverede firmaer. 145 mill dollars skulle der være tale om. Og samtidig holdt Bill Clinton et foredrag i Moskva, for det dobbelte af hans sædvanlige hyre, nemlig 500.000 dollars.

Året før var FBI kommet på sporet af russiske agenter, der forsøgte at infiltrere Hillary Clintons politiske stab. Disse afsløringer er så meget mere pikante, fordi Hillary Clinton førte en kriminelt skødesløs omgang med fortroligt materiale, som det meste af hendes stab havde adgang til, skønt de færreste var sikkerhedsgodkendte. Hendes nærmeste rådgiver Huma Abedins mand Anthony Wiener blev opdaget med mange af disse dokumenter på sin private computer af en FBI ransagning i en urelateret sexchikanesag.

Fox News fortæller at Republikanske politikere nu har startet “new probes into several Obama-era controversies, covering both the Justice Department’s 2016 handling of the Clinton email case and the administration’s 2010 approval for the sale of a mining company that gave the Russians partial control over American uranium reserves.”

Washington Post kan fortælle at det var Demokraterne og ‘Hillary Clintons Campaign’, der betalte for den bemærkelsesværdige rapport om Donald Trumps forbindelser til Rusland og hans interesse i tisselege med prostituerede i hotelsenge hvor daværende præsidentpar Obama havde overnattet.

Fusion GPS gave Steele’s reports and other research documents to Elias, the people familiar with the matter said. It is unclear how or how much of that information was shared with the campaign and the DNC and who in those organizations was aware of the roles of Fusion GPS and Steele. One person close to the matter said the campaign and the DNC were not informed by the law firm of Fusion GPS’s role.

The dossier has become a lightning rod amid the intensifying investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia.

(…)

When the Republican donor stopped paying for the research, Elias, acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC, agreed to pay for the work to continue. The Democrats paid for research, including by Fusion GPS, because of concerns that little was known about Trump and his business interests, according to the people familiar with the matter.