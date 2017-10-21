Trump er Hitler og New York Times er i tovene
En klummeskriver ved navn Charles Blow har i New York Times sammelignet Trump med Hitler, “Trump Isn’t Hitler. But the Lying…“, hvilket National Reviews Kyle Smith gjorde sig ganske lystig over
I can’t emphasize enough how fresh, how novel, how utterly without precedent this Hitler-Trump comparison is. Blow further clarifies that the first three words of the title of his column are something of a ruse, because in fact Trump is Hitler in important respects. Furthermore, to drop this knowledge on the public was to Blow a duty of such moment that it drove him to carry out a godlike act of slamming his truth-boot down through the firmament upon our benighted planet. If, Blow says, some might be shy about comparing Trump to Hitler, “I have neither time nor patience for such tiptoeing. I prefer the boot of truth to slam down to earth like thunder, no matter the shock of hearing its clap.”
I know I’m not the first to say this, but thank you, Charles Blow, and thank you to whatever celestial cobbler made your extraterrestrial boot of truth. Other, humbler writers may offer us, say, a sneaker of accuracy or a moccasin of factualness. Only you could deliver unto us the insight that Trump is the new Hitler with a truth-boot so colossal that it can “slam down to earth like thunder.”
As far as I’m concerned, what Blow has accomplished is not unlike the discovery of penicillin, or the theory of relativity. It is certainly, as he says, completely unheard-of — a “shock,” as he puts it — to hear someone compare Trump to Hitler. The intellectual history of our age must henceforth be divided into the period before and after Blow built the conceptual framework connecting Hitler to Trump for the very first time.
Jeg vil anbefale det i sin helhed. Men der var et par andre reaktioner på denne trættende idioti, som jeg vil citere fra, fordi de indeholder større og mere generelle analyser. I Pajamas Media erkender Tyler O’Neil, at Trump lyver med en bekymrende skødesløshed og bare forkaster korrektioner med “‘people think’ or ’some say.’”. Men løgne er hverken unikt for Trump eller Hitler
Many in the media have repeated the blatant falsehood that Barack Obama’s presidency was scandal free. When Obama himself denied any wiretapping of Donald Trump or members of his campaign (a claim now known to be false), he used an Orwellian twisting to claim innocence.
Similar massive lies have become mainstream background knowledge for the liberal press. Unscientific assertions about climate change being “100 percent” manmade, claims that one in five women will be sexually assaulted on college campuses, and of course the gender pay gap are often uncritically accepted, despite being just as false as Trump’s claims.
Og på samme Pajamas Media går Andrew Klavan videre med den pointe og vender sig mere direkte imod journalister og Blow selv
No, Trump is not not Hitler because he tells lies. Says Blow: “Just this week, Trump told the colossal lie that ‘President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls’ to the families of fallen soldiers.” Wow. That really is not not Hitlerian! Unless, of course, what he meant (which seems to me probable) was that Obama and other presidents didn’t always make calls. In which case, the colossal lie would be something else. Like the truth.
But it’s hard to tell what Trump really meant because he’s kind of inarticulate. And because no reporters ever ask him what he meant because that would hamper their ability to take every unclear thing he says in the worst possible way. Like when Trump said that horrible thing he never said about there being very fine people among the white supremacists at Charlottesville. When you read the transcript, it’s quite clear that what Trump meant to say was that there are very fine people who don’t want statues to be torn down. “You also had some very fine people on both sides…. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, of to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”
“Now, of course, Charles Blow is not Hitler. But the lying…”. Ja, løgnene, de har en motivation, der stikker dybere end en dårlig vane. Veritas Visuals fortsætter med at afsløre det absurde had til alt Trump, der gennemsyrer arbejdskulturen på New York Times
