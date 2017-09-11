The Third Jihad - 9/11 and Muslim Silence
En playliste kan ses her, det er det bedste jeg kan gøre.
In episode 1 of The Third Jihad, Clarion Project exposes the US Islamic leaderships overwhelming silence over condemning and publicly mourning the tragedy of 9/11. It highlights CAIR and other groups unwillingness to specifically condemn the terrorists of 9/11. Get TTJ to direct your inbox every week http://www.clarionproject.org
