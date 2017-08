Venstrefløjens vrangforestilling om fuldendt frihed

Ak ja, i Politiken kan man bekymre sig om det mindste.

Vill det ikke være mere presserende at skabe en kultur, hvor psykisk ustabile unge mennesker tør stole på at deres køn er det rigtige inden de undergår kirurgisk og hormonel lemlæstelse?

Venstrefløjen har gjort “kønsidentitet” til en del af “frigørelses- og ligestillingskampen”, som Özlem Cekic og Pia Olsen Dyhr argumenterede i netop Politiken for et par år siden. De skrev forskrækket at “der selv i Folketinget stadig er mennesker, der mener, at det strider mod naturens orden at være homoseksuel eller transkønnet” og det er den slags holdninger “vi skal ændre” for at samfundet kan “fuldende den personlige frihed”.

Men man kan ikke ændre sit køn. Det har intet at gøre med holdninger eller frihed. Køn er knyttet til den måde din organisme er organiseret med forplantning for øje. Og dette kan ikke ændres med hormoner og operationer. “False Hope Could Lead to More Suicide” skriver Walt Heyer, der selv har undergået en kønslemlæstende operation indtil han indså at det var en fejl og undergik en genoprettende operation 8 år senere.

A 2004 U.K. Guardian article, “Sex Changes Not Effective,” points out: “While no doubt great care is taken to ensure that appropriate patients undergo gender reassignment, there’s still a large number of people who have the surgery but remain traumatized—often to the point of committing suicide.”

Too many post-surgical patients contact me to report they deeply regret the gender change surgery and that the false hope of surgical outcomes was a factor. For children, the focus on encouraging, assisting, and affirming them toward changing genders at earlier and earlier ages, with no research showing the outcomes, may lead to more suicides.

Others Advocate Less Surgery

A growing number of people like me, 50 years after the first surgery at Johns Hopkins University Gender Clinic in 1966, are advocating the scaling back of the radical, irreversible, often unnecessary genital mutilation surgeries.

Rene Jax, in his 2016 book, “DON’T Get on The Plane!” says, “Sex change surgery will ruin your life.”

Jax and I have had similar experiences. Both of us were approved for hormones and surgery to resolve our gender dysphoria, and after following the medically prescribed full regimen of hormones and genitalia surgery, and living as women, both of us came away with the same conclusions:

Gender change surgery was a destructive body mutilation and a waste of time and money.

After the medically-certified gender change, life didn’t improve.

Gender dysphoria, that feeling of unease with one’s gender, persisted, and was not relieved as promised.

(…)

Studies show that two-thirds of people with gender dysphoria have co-existing disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

I’ve become an outspoken critic of gender reassignment surgeries because many people are not being treated for other co-existing problems first. Instead, they are quickly prescribed cross-gender hormones and shuttled on a path toward surgery.

But as noted earlier, this surgery cannot succeed in delivering what it promises. It will only mutilate the body, a far cry from the promised “sex change.”