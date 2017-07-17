When nothing happened…
Den russiske regering skulle have været meget interesseret i at Trump bliver præsident, fordi Putin, træt af sin dominatrixrolle gennem de seneste knap 8 år, gerne vil have et ægte forhold med en ligeværdig modstander. Så træt har Putin været af at vinde, at han åbner et samarbejde med Trump for, hvad ekspertisen siger er mod alle odds, at få den politisk uerfarne entertainer, forretningsmogul og pussy-connaisseur i Det Hvide Hus. Men hvornår i forløbet?
Okay, så en impresario emailer unge Trump jr og fortæller, at han kender nogen, der ligger inde “with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia”. Altså noget, der kan bekræfte, hvad alle synes at vide, at Hillary Clinton må have foretaget et eller andet lyssky sammen med ‘russerNE’ så de kunne få uran og Bill og Hillary en masse penge til deres fond. Under de betingelser elskede unge Trump Jr. udsigterne, skrev han tilbage.
Så impressarioen arrangerer det her møde med en russisk advokat, der tidligere har arbejdet sammen med Demokraterne og har fået forlænget sit amerikanske ophold ud over reglernes bæreevne (hvilket åbner for en ny spekulation om russisk-amerikansk samarbejde). 9. juni 2016 møder unge Trump Jr. op med et endnu ukendt antal Trump-folk inklusiv to top-figurer i Trump-kampagnen. De keder sig bravt, den russiske advokat er ikke og har aldrig været repræsentant for den russiske regering, og hun taler om adoptionsregler. Det er en fuser for de som gerne vil have det afgørende bevis mod Hillary.
Unge Trump Jr. og Trump kampagnens ledende figurers møde med, hvad der kunne have været en repræsentant for Putins ‘russere’ viser at man som et absolut minimum forsøgte ‘collusion’. Siger pressen. Men i så fald er der indtil 9. juni 2016 ikke noget samarbejde mellem team Trump og ‘russerNE’. Og den angivelige hackning af Demokratenes server (og de tilsvarende forsøg på at rode i Republikanernes ditto) skete tilbage i april. Med andre ord har ‘russerne’ hacket Demokraterne (hvilket der ikke er skyggen af bevis for) FØR de tog kontakt med team Trump.
Så hvad skulle de overhovedet bruge Trump til?
Ingen ved det og det er også meningen, skriver Jack Kerwick i Townhall
What exactly does “collusion” even mean? Notice, of the gazillion hours that fake journalists, pundits, politicians, and Deep State bureaucrats have expended in pushing the RCCT, not a few minutes have been spent by any of them in explaining what precisely they mean in referencing “collusion” between Trump’s people and “the Russians.”
The reason for this should be clear: The architects of the RCCT do not want specificity. It’s the last thing that they’ve ever wanted. “Collusion” functions in this context in much the same way as “racism” has come to function in contemporary Western politics. The idea is to trade as much as possible in abstractions. As the great 18th century philosopher David Hume remarked: “It is easy for a false hypothesis to maintain some appearance of truth, while it keeps wholly in generals” and “makes use of undefined terms [.]”Hume added that “ideas, especially abstract ones”—like the idea of “collusion”—“are naturally faint and obscure [.]” As such, “the mind has but a slender hold of them.” Abstract ideas, like “collusion,” are “apt to be confounded with other resembling ideas; and when we have often employed any term, though without a distinct meaning, we are apt to imagine it has a determinate idea annexed to it.”
Moreover, “collusion” has negative connotations associated with it. And when it is used in connection with “the Russians”—another deliberately ambiguous term that, by design, is meant to invoke in the collective American consciousness images from the height of the Cold War era and Russian spy stories—it is expected to have a particularly sinister ring to it.
The employment of “the Russians” is especially telling. Which Russians? Who are these Russians? That the anti-Trumpers have seized upon Jr.’s meeting with a Russian citizen who happens to be a private sector attorney as proof of the RCCT shows just how fraudulent the latter has always been.
