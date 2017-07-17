When nothing happened…

Den russiske regering skulle have været meget interesseret i at Trump bliver præsident, fordi Putin, træt af sin dominatrixrolle gennem de seneste knap 8 år, gerne vil have et ægte forhold med en ligeværdig modstander. Så træt har Putin været af at vinde, at han åbner et samarbejde med Trump for, hvad ekspertisen siger er mod alle odds, at få den politisk uerfarne entertainer, forretningsmogul og pussy-connaisseur i Det Hvide Hus. Men hvornår i forløbet?

Okay, så en impresario emailer unge Trump jr og fortæller, at han kender nogen, der ligger inde “with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia”. Altså noget, der kan bekræfte, hvad alle synes at vide, at Hillary Clinton må have foretaget et eller andet lyssky sammen med ‘russerNE’ så de kunne få uran og Bill og Hillary en masse penge til deres fond. Under de betingelser elskede unge Trump Jr. udsigterne, skrev han tilbage.

Så impressarioen arrangerer det her møde med en russisk advokat, der tidligere har arbejdet sammen med Demokraterne og har fået forlænget sit amerikanske ophold ud over reglernes bæreevne (hvilket åbner for en ny spekulation om russisk-amerikansk samarbejde). 9. juni 2016 møder unge Trump Jr. op med et endnu ukendt antal Trump-folk inklusiv to top-figurer i Trump-kampagnen. De keder sig bravt, den russiske advokat er ikke og har aldrig været repræsentant for den russiske regering, og hun taler om adoptionsregler. Det er en fuser for de som gerne vil have det afgørende bevis mod Hillary.

Unge Trump Jr. og Trump kampagnens ledende figurers møde med, hvad der kunne have været en repræsentant for Putins ‘russere’ viser at man som et absolut minimum forsøgte ‘collusion’. Siger pressen. Men i så fald er der indtil 9. juni 2016 ikke noget samarbejde mellem team Trump og ‘russerNE’. Og den angivelige hackning af Demokratenes server (og de tilsvarende forsøg på at rode i Republikanernes ditto) skete tilbage i april. Med andre ord har ‘russerne’ hacket Demokraterne (hvilket der ikke er skyggen af bevis for) FØR de tog kontakt med team Trump.

Så hvad skulle de overhovedet bruge Trump til?

Ingen ved det og det er også meningen, skriver Jack Kerwick i Townhall