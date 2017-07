CNN skyder sig selv i foden

Det er lykkedes nyhedsstationen CNN at finde frem til skaberen af den ‘Trump-banker-CNN’ gif, som Trump selv tweetede til blandede reaktioner. Gif’en blev oprindeligt lagt ud på Reddit af en bruger under navnet “HanAssholeSolo“, hvis identitet CNN nu har fundet frem til. CNN har også fundet at HanAssholeSolos konto indeholdt en masse ikke-politisk korrekte mem og gifs, hvilket de konfronterede HanAssholeSolo med. Under vægten af offentlighedens hårde dom sendte HanAssholeSolo en offentlig undskyldning til CNN for sin uartige humor, rapporterer CNN fair og afbalanceret og fremkommer med denne slet skjulte “advarsel”

After posting his apology, “HanA**holeSolo” called CNN’s KFile and confirmed his identity. In the interview, “HanA**holeSolo” sounded nervous about his identity being revealed and asked to not be named out of fear for his personal safety and for the public embarrassment it would bring to him and his family.

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.