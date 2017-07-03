Trump er ren Kek

Donald Trump har endnu engang tweetet hattedamerne til dånelse med et modangreb på TV stationen MSNBCs to værter på programmet Morning Joe. Trump kaldt værterne Mika Brzezinski og Joe Scarborough henholdsvis “Low IQ crazy Mika” og “Psycho Joe”. Trump påstod at de to værter ville holde nytår med Trump på hans Maralago kompleks, men “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski og Scarborough svarede hurtigt igen og fejden med trump kører fortsat videre, mens allehånde medier og politikere kalder på Trumps afgang sin misogyne nedværdigelse af præsidentembedet. Oven i det ståhej, erklærede Trump sig som vinder over CNN, midt i nyhedsstationens troværdighedskrise, ved at tweete dette humoristiske gif

Også herhjemme er der hattedamer. Tidligere klimaminister og nuværende prorektor for Københavns Universitet Lykke Friis betror Kristeligt Dagblad at “”Animal Farm” handler jo om alternative nyheder, mens grisen Napoleon som en anden Trump får manipuleret med det hele“. Vores egen Udenrigsminister mente selvhenførende, at det var hans anliggende at korrekse den amerikanske præsident i dennes interne strid med dele af de amerikanske medier, der vedholdende og systematisk har spredt løgne om ham

Det er Lars Hedegaard skuffende nok enig i og skriver på sin FB profil at Trumps “seneste tweets og nu en video ligger langt under det niveau, man kunne forvente af den frie verdens leder.” Hvad der er værdigt for en leder er et spørgsmål om smag, men trump lytter ikke til hverken Samuelsen eller Hedegaard. Og det er godt, er der flere der mener. Jeff Crouere minder om hvorledes artige konservative og republikanske præsidenter og kandidater også blev fordømt og tilsvinet af medierne og mener derfor i Townhall at Trump, trods modstand i meningsmålingerne, blot skal fortsætte sit twitteri

This type of hardball tactic has been part of the President’s personality for many years. It helped Mr. Trump create a strong bond with Republican voters who wanted a President to respond to critics in a forceful way. For too long, Republican Presidents, such as George W. Bush, refused to retort when attacked by their opponents. In this respect and in so many others President Trump is different, certainly a breath of fresh air. In a media environment that is almost universally aligned against him (89% negative coverage according to the Media Research Center), President Trump needs a way to respond to attacks. His preferred method is not a fireside chat, like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or an address to the nation, like President Ronald Reagan, but a tweet, which occasionally is controversial, but, more often, is brilliant. These tweets energize his supporters and helped President Trump, against all odds, win the GOP nomination and the presidency. While the media and his political critics will continue to criticize his tweets, the President will undoubtedly not stop. His critics, the so-called experts, want him to stop tweeting; however, these are the same “geniuses” who said that Donald Trump never had a chance to win the presidency.

Og Breitbarts Joel Pollack mener endda at der er taktisk overvejelser bag Trumps konstante fejder med udvalgte dele af pressen

Given that a significant portion of the Republican Party has been hostile to Trump and his agenda from the outset, he cannot hope to rally the Republicans by appeasing its different factions, many of whom cannot stand each other. The only way to unify them is to convince them that unless they fulfill their legislative promises on Obamacare and tax reform, they are going to lose the 2018 midterm elections, because conservative voters will stay home in droves. Trump cannot say that directly, because that would compromise his own negotiating position. He needs to posture as if he can afford to walk away from a bad deal, and blame the Democrats for the ongoing collapse of Obamacare. But the Twitter fallout is showing Republicans that if they try to coast through the midterms without achieving any major goals, there is no way Trump is going to be able to save them from a hostile media and enraged Democrats. The president’s Twitter wars, like the one that exploded this week with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, also boost the conservative base. Not because the base condones what he says — many conservatives do not — but because when Trump alienates the media and the Democrats, he must rely more heavily on his supporters. That makes the party base immensely more powerful in defining the president’s agenda and keeping it focused.

Og Pollack pegede forleden på Breitbart

And long before Twitter existed, he was doing the same thing through more conventional methods. In one of the most memorable passages of his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, Trump describes writing a nasty letter to Paul Goldberger, who was then an architecture critic for the New York Times. Goldberger had written a positive review of one of Trump’s projects — a “setup,” Trump says, for a negative review of another. He concludes by observing: “My people keep telling me I shouldn’t write letters like this to critics. The way I see it, critics get to say what they want about my work, so why shouldn’t I be able to say what I want to about theirs?” Nothing has changed in thirty years, except for the medium. More to the point, Trump’s habit of responding to critics on Twitter was highly controversial during the election — and he won anyway. As Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted last week: “The American people elected a fighter. They didn’t elect somebody to sit back and do nothing. They knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump, and he won overwhelmingly.”

Pollack minder også om en forskel mellem Trump og hans umiddelbare forgænger på posten: “Trump generally confines his attacks to members of the media and political elite, while Obama attacked ordinary people, or Americans as a whole.” Og hvad der er mere vigtigt…

Trump may flout social conventions, but never flouts the Constitution. Liberal attorney and scholar Alan Dershowitz observed in February that Trump “avoided a constitutional crisis by appealing, rather than defying, an overbroad injunction” by the judiciary against his “travel ban.” (He was vindicated last week.) Obama, on the other hand, routinely ignored court rulings that he did not like.

Imens hattedamerne raser og dåner bringer trump sine 30mio.+ Twitterfølgere up to date med realiteterne