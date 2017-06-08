Komiske Khan

Med et sikkerhedsniveau på ’severe’, et skridt fra ‘crisis’, efter at militæret er udkommanderet i gaderne, fortæller borgmester Sadiq Khan at London er den sikreste af byer og undskylder ikke at have forhindret London Bridge terroristen Kumran Butt i at gå frit rundt, med de 400 hjemvendte Syrienskrigere og de 23.000 andre ’subjects of interest’ man skal holde øje med. “Jihadister er gode til at flyve under radaren ved at optræde i dokumentarfilm om jihadister med titler som ‘Jihadi Next Door ‘” skrev en på Twitter.

Piers Morgan stiller de relevante spørgsmål (fra Breitbart)

REID: How many of those 400 have come back to London?

KHAN: The estimate is just over half. So when —

MORGAN: Where are they? No Seriously where are they?

REID: How are we letting people back into the UK who haven’t just been trained, they’ve actually fought, potentially against our troops, how are we letting them back in without knowing exactly where they are and what they’re up to? Because out of all the thousands of people that we’re concerned about, surely those who’ve actually gone to fight are the biggest risk.

KHAN: That’s one of the reasons why it doesn’t make sense for the government to be cutting resources from those—

REID: But where are they? You’re the mayor of this capital city. Where are they?”

KHAN: With respect, hold on. I can’t follow 400 people, what I can do is make sure –

MORGAN: Why can’t you?

KHAN: What we can do is make sure the resources —

MORGAN: Why can’t you? Why can’t you instruct police — why can’t you call Cressida Dick right now and say every one of those people who’ve come back from a war zone who’s in London, I want them followed?

KHAN: I’ll tell you why. Let me tell you why. Because the Met police budget roughly speaking 15% to 20% is funded by me the mayor the rest comes from central government. If the Met police budget is being shrunk and reduced, they’ve got to prioritize and use their resources in a sensible, savvy way.

MORGAN: What could be a bigger priority than people coming back from a Syrian battlefield with intent to harm British citizens? Why is it not the number one priority? Why are these people just allowed to come back in the first place and then, the London mayor doesn’t seem to have any clue where they are. No disrespect to you but where are they?