Kvindens ’tisser’ central i den globale ligestillingsdebat

Alle lande har de samme debatter men kulturerne farver hvorledes de tager sig ud. I Politiken kunne man i forrige uge læse at kvinder skal få et mere naturligt forhold til deres ’tisser’ og forleden kunne man i Information læse at danske piger bliver mere udsatte for krænkelser gennem opdragelsen som prinsesser.

Dette kønsforhold centreret om kvindes ’tisser’ og hendes forhold til manden er ikke kun noget vi kender herhjemme og i andre vestlige lande. I den muslimske verden er man lige så langt fremme, men det ser man måske ikke med vores xenofobiske øjne. Et eksempel kunne man læse i Berlingske Tidende, hvor det egyptiske parlamentsmedlem Elhamy Agina, kritiserede sit eget køns svaghed og foreslog at gøre kønskampen mere ligestillet ved en reduktion/modifikation af kvindens ’tisser’

Hvor seksuelt svage mænd ægyptiske mænd er kunne man indirekte læse på BBC, hvor forskellige kvinder fortalte om, hvorledes de levede med deres modificerede ’tisser’

“The first time you notice your physicality has changed is your pee,” says Hibo Wardere.

Hibo, now 46, was subjected to what is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “type three” mutilation when she was six. This means all of her labia were cut off and she was then stitched together, leaving a tiny hole she compares to the size of a matchstick. Her clitoris was also removed.

She grew up in Somalia, where 98% of women and girls between 15 and 49 have had their genitals forcibly mutilated.

“An open wound rubbed with salt or hot chilli - it felt like that,” she recalls.

“And then you realise your wee isn’t coming out the way it used to come. It’s coming out as droplets, and every drop was worse than the one before. This takes four or five minutes - and in that four or five minutes you’re experiencing horrific pain.”

Hibo came to the UK when she was 18, and within months visited a doctor to see if they could relieve the pain she experienced when she passed urine and during her periods.

Her translator didn’t want to interpret her request, but the GP managed to understand.

(…)

The day-to-day reality for survivors can be bleak. The NHS lists urinary tract infections, uterine infections, kidney infections, cysts, reproductive issues and pain during sex as just some of the consequences. A “reversal” surgery, as defibulation is sometimes termed, can help to relieve some of the symptoms by opening up the lower vagina.

“But it’s not as simple as carrying out the physical care, which we can carry out as clinicians,” says Fyle, who comes from Sierra Leone, where FGM is widespread.

“It’s about the long-term (psychological) consequences - some people describe it as worse than PTS (post-traumatic stress), which soldiers in the battlefield have.”