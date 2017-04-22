Krænk ikke et safe space

Nogle gange hører man om veluddannede muslimer blandt indvandrerne, som vi i hvert fald får brug for i fremtiden, hvis ikke vores hospitaler og erhvervsliv skal falde helt fra hinanden. De kommer fra universiteter, som Abdul Wali Khan University i Mardan i Pakistan, hvor en lettere agiteret forsamling af friske unge mænd, tog det initiativ på egen hånd, at irettesætte en medstuderende for at prædike had

The murdered student has been identified as Mashal Khan, who studied journalism. Some reports say he was shot, while others say he was beaten to death with planks. “He was badly tortured after being shot at a close range… He was beaten with sticks, bricks and hands,” senior police official Niaz Saeed told the AFP news agency. Hundreds of people were involved, the officer said. Graphic video footage of the incident has emerged online.

“There have been other cases where people accused of it have been killed by an angry crowd.”

Og når man nu kender folks følelser og behov for et åndeligt og intellektuelt safe-space, så er det på tide at parafrasere Uffe Ellemann Jensens udødeligt vise ord: “Undskyld, jeg siger det. Mashal Khan har jo tigget og bedt om at blive angrebet. Jeg har ikke ondt af den pakistaner, der har gjort alt, hvad han kunne, for at provokere. Ham har jeg ikke for fem flade ører sympati for.”

David Wood giver information om islam og siger, hvad der skal siges

Imens fejrede North Carolina State University Islam Awareness Week 2017, hvor muslimer, som ikke-muslimer var med ved muslimsk aftenbøn på den store plæne, skriver 100% Fed UP

“The idea behind the event is to just normalize the prayer, normalize the expression — the physical prayer in public — so that people understand why we do it, how we do it, and they can come here and ask questions,” Alsaftawi said. According to the MSA [Muslim Students’ Association], the purpose of Islam Awareness Week is to educate students — particularly non-Muslims — about the religion and culture of Islam, and the rituals of practicing Muslims. “I feel like people see this on the campus and they see it on the media but they don’t know what it is, and they associate it with some violent act, but this is just prayer, this is a regular act of worship,” said Ahmed, one of the organizers of the event. (…) “As Muslims, there seems to be quite a negative connotation with what is seen on television, what is heard from sources, so we just want visibility,” Omary said. “We want people to see that we’re Muslims, and although we have rituals that we perform, we go to the same school, we do about the same things.”

En muslimsk studerende forklarede oplysende: “It’s part of my daily life, and without it, I might die”. En dødsangst, der måske forklarer de morderiske tilbøjeligheder mod enhver opfattet trussel mod den muslimske fortælling.