Mellem fakta og morgenmad ligger husfredens religion

For en uge siden linkede jeg til et stykke muslimsk propagandafilm imod Ayan Hirsi Alis planlagte Australiensturne. Filmen bestod af en række muslimer bosat i Australien, der tilslørede foregøjlede at være frigjorte og moderne, mens de beskyldte Hirsi Ali, for alt det, der ellers ligger på islams og muslimernes bord.

“Du taler ikke for os!” Hirsi Ali, “Du er ikke interesseret i vores liv” indledte den ene sort-hvide muslim efter den anden den godt to minutter lange montage af anklagere. De tog anstød af at Hirsi Ali havde betegnet muslimske kvinder som irrationelle, ufrie og slaver for deres eget bedrag. For deres eneste undertrykkere i denne verden, som er det Australien de har masset sig ind i, er hvid supremacisme.

Og så var det at sandsigerne fra Hizb Uth-Tahrirs australske afdeling, havde deres ytringsfrihed til at dele islams indhold med de af os, der er vidensbegærlige. Ifølge Milo Yianopoulos

In the video, Reem Allouche – who identifies herself as a primary school teacher in Sydney, Australia – discusses the topic with a woman by the name of Atika Latifi.

Allouche begins by describing texts in Islamic scripture that discuss wife-beating as “not as what people have understood or what people would like to have understood.”

“It’s symbolic,” Allouche says, to which Latifi chimes, “and a beautiful blessing.”

As The Austrailian reports, the pair goes on to tell their audience of 26 (veiled) women that Muslim husbands are the leaders in marriage and, as such, “it goes hand in hand that he would have the right to undertake disciplinary measures.”

Latifi goes on to bring out a “sivaak,” or small stick to demonstrate the appropriate – by Muslim standards – object for a man to beat his wife with.

“I got one because I wanted to show you,” she says. Allouche takes it from Latifi and hits her with it.

The pair further discusses other objects that a Muslim man may use to beat his wife, including “a coiled scarf” and “a folded handkerchief.”

And what warrants a beating, according to the women?

“Disobedience to the husband,” says Latifi. “Immoral acts or cheating. Admitting anyone to the home that the husband doesn’t like.”

The women go on to agree that the practice of wife-beating is necessary to “promote tranquility” in the home.