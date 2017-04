“Mellem fakta og morgenmad ligger vanviddet”

Citatet er Stephen Fry’s for det var det første jeg tænkte da jeg så følgende video

Ayan Hirsi Ali skulle have været på turne i Australien “but cancelled at the last minute citing concerns about security and the organisation of her trip” skriver The Australian.

While she refused to elaborate on the reasons for the cancellation, Ms Hirsi Ali has told Channel Seven on Tuesday evening she wishes to “defy” her opponents and “come and expose them for what they are.”

“These are people who are far more interested in defending sharia Law, that’s Islamic law, and the doctrine of radical Islam, over human rights,” she said of her opponents, which included a Victorian group called Against Islamophobia who reportedly called venues at which she was booked to speak and threatened mass protests.

Ms Hirsi Ali also hit back at the group of Australian Muslim women who accused her of being a “star” of Islamophobia and stirring up hatred.

“Today you have this horrible alliance between the far left and the Islamists and they’re using the modern media tool to shut people like me out by smearing us,” Ms Hirsi Ali said.

In their video the six woman said Ms Hirsi Ali — who was raised a Muslim but renounced her religion as an adult and became a fierce critic of radical Islamists and sharia law — was a “star of the global Islamophobia industry” and did not speak for them.