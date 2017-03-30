Sneflokke kommer vrimlende

Det er ikke mærkeligt at ‘college-educated’ falder for fake news. En lille film om, hvorledes det amerikanske uddannelsessystem lider under en ganske ondartet hensynsbetændelse.

Around the county college students are silencing speakers in the name of safe spaces. Filmmaker Rob Montz visits his alma mater of Brown University to find out what happened to free speech and debate on campus in We the Internet’s first mini documentary. Watch Part 2 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xK4MB… and tell us - do you think free speech will survive the modern college campus? Let us know in the comments!

New: hear a discussion with Rob and current college students and activists on our comedy and debate podcast, Unsafe Space! http://www.unsafespaceshow.com/2017/0…

Since the release of this college free speech documentary, it’s been editorialized in USA Today and shared widely. The debate over whether topics like rape culture are too sensitive to debate on campus, or whether the university is the most important place to debate them, continues to rage. At UC Berkeley, protestors shut down the speech of Milo Yiannapoulos - even after the university worked closely with the College Republicans to put on the speech. Is the “heckler’s veto” becoming the norm - and is it a valid exercise of free speech, or simply a way of censoring others through mob pressure? The record of Brown activists shutting down speakers like former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly, and heavily pressuring Wendy McElroy, a former rape victim who now speaks against the idea of rape culture, leads many to believe the argument that this speech is genuinely harmful is simply hysteria or an excuse for ostracizing legitimate viewpoints and perspectives that are disagreed with.

In “Silence U” we talked to Brown University professor Glenn Loury as well as students and administrators and look at the controversial actions of Brown University president Christina Paxson and professor Tricia Rose. Are they helpful or hurtful? Let us know what you think.