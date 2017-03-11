Afrika bevæger sig baglænds

Det har været undervejs nogen tid, Sydafrika er på ved til at lave en Mugabe, skriver Telegraph

President Jacob Zumahas called on parliament to change South Africa’s constitution to allow the expropriation of white owned land without compensation. Mr Zuma, 74, who made the remarks in a speech yesterday/FRI morning, said he wanted to establish a “pre-colonial land audit of land use and occupation patterns” before changing the law. “We need to accept the reality that those who are in parliament where laws are made, particularly the black parties, should unite because we need a two-thirds majority to effect changes in the constitution,” he said. (…) The ANC is also under pressure from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters, led by Julius Malema. Mr Malema has been travelling the country urging black South Africans to take back land from white invaders and “Dutch thugs”.

Regnbuenationens leder Zuma er Zulu, og dermed ikke selv ud af Sydafrikas indfødte befolkning. De indfødte - Khoi- og San-folkene - havde landet for sig selv indtil Bantu´erne (deriblandt Zulu´erne) begyndte at kolonisere landet i vikingetiden. De finere historiske detaljer interesserer sikkert ikke Zuma og den sorte befolkning i Sydafrika, som de ikke interesserer sorte afrikanere overhovedet. Og derfor vil historien sikkert gentage sig fra Zimbabwe - og hvad med minedriften?

Black Pigeon Speaks har en glimrende og anbefalelsesværdig gennemgang af Sydafrikas march imod en sort ledet apartheid og deraf truende kaos. Den sorte Chigozie Obioma skrev midt i en del klynk også noget sandt i Foreign Policy om sorte nationers elendige forfatning

Black elites and activists across the world have adopted a culture of verbal tyranny in which they shut down any effort to reason or criticize us or black-majority nations by labeling such attempts as “racism” or “hate speech.” Thus, one can be certain that any suggestions that our race may indeed need to do something to remedy our situation will not be aired — not by the terrified people of other races. And anyone within our race who makes such a suggestion will be deemed weak and pandering or a sellout, as U.S. President Barack Obama has been repeatedly called. Thus, no one will talk about the painful fact that most African and Caribbean nations have either failed or are about to collapse. (…) Nigeria, the most populous black nation on Earth, is on the brink of collapse. The machineries that make a nation exist, let alone succeed, have all eroded. One might argue that the nation’s creation by self-seeking white imperialists engendered its failure from the beginning, as I did in my recent novel. But this is only a part of the cause. A culture of incompetence, endemic corruption, dignified ineptitude, and, chief among all, destructive selfishness and greed has played a major role in its unravelling. The same, sadly, can be said for most other African nations. States like Zimbabwe, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea are farcical democracies ruled by men who exclusively cater to their interests and those of their clipped circles. Thus, it is no surprise that in the absence of any healthy black nation — in the midst of chaos, senseless wars, corrupted religiosity, violence, and economic collapse — African and Caribbean people leave home en masse.

Afrika har et massivt problem med afrikanerne, nemlig at de ikke duer til stort andet end at producere flere børn end de kan brødføde. FN advarer ifølge BBC om at vi, og det er at strække ordet ‘vi’ udi en moralsk betydning, står overfor den værste humanitære katastrofe da “more than 20 million people faced the threat of starvation and famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria”.

Black Pigeon ender sin gennemgang af Zuma land-ekspropriation med nedenstående scene fra filmen Empire of Dust - China In Africa, hvor en ærlig kineser, fritaget for vestlig forloren skyldfølelse, fortæller sandheder om afrikanernes totale cock-up - som kun en god ven ville gør

Zuma kan konsumere de sidste rester af driftighed og holde sig ved magten nogle måneder ekstra. Men Afrika er Afrika og afrikanere er afrikanere. Både de som bliver og de som kommer hertil.