Katastrofetanker om Trump

“Den første måneden av presidentskapet skrev norske medier 472 saker om dagen om verdens mektigste mann” skrev NRK. Breitbart henviste til en undersøgelse, der konkluderede at 88% af hvad amerikanske medier skrev om Trump var negativt. 50% af de, der stemmer på Demokraterne tror at Rusland manipulerede valget og skaffede Trump til magten.

EU gik til angreb på Trumps meninger om abort, Parlamentet vil indøfre Visum overfor amerikanere og hekse kaster forbandelse en masse mod den amerikanske præsident. I New York boykottede en gruppe mødre Dalton Schools årlige skøjtefest fordi den, traditionen tro, skulle afvikles på Wollman Rink i Central Park og Wollman Rink var besudlet af at være restaureret af Donld Trump - før tid og for mindre end budgetteret tilbage i 80erne.

Det ser ud som om dele af Verden er på vej ind i en psykose. Los Angeles Times skriver om Trump Derangement Syndrome

In her 35 years as a therapist, Arlene Drake has never heard so many clients talking about the same issue. Week after week, they complain of panic attacks and insomnia because of President Trump. They’re too anxious to concentrate at work. One woman’s fear turned into intense, physical pain.

“It’s just a nightmare,” said Drake, who practices in West L.A.

Drake was trained not to reveal her personal beliefs, but now will agree with clients if they say they don’t support Trump.

“If this were just another session, if this weren’t such a big thing, if this weren’t so evil, I wouldn’t,” she said. “But I have to stand for what I stand for and that does cross over into politics.”

(…)

“This is so monumental because we are not in normal anymore,” said Randi Gottlieb, a therapist who heads the L.A. chapter of the California Assn. of Marriage and Family Therapists. “It’s putting into flux and questioning how do we practice, what is the best way to support the people we care for. We’re beginning those conversations — we don’t really have good answers.”

Therapists say the last time so many people came to therapy wanting to talk about the same thing was after the Sept. 11 attacks. Trump has been a topic of discussion for months, even for people who see therapists for issues as seemingly unrelated as relationship troubles or eating disorders.

“I had a 10-year-old in my office who was talking about it,” said Paul Puri, a psychiatrist in Brentwood.

Over the summer, William Doherty, a professor at the University of Minnesota and a therapist in St. Paul, published a manifesto online declaring Trump a unique threat to America’s mental health. More than 3,800 therapists signed it.