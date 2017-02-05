Venstrefløjen skal vænne sig til diversitet

Måske er det racisme, der ligger bag modstanden mod Trumps mur? For udover et iboende had mod orangefarvede mennesker synes der ikke at være et eneste argument imod at bygge den mur mod Mexico, der selvfølgelig vil være i stand til at stoppe den afsindige og illegale trafik over grænsen.

Mexico har ikke, som flere mem på de sociale medier påstår, en mur mod Guatemala. De har på nogle strækninger sikkerhedshegn, men ellers forlader de sig lystigt på tortur, som Guardian skrev om sidste år

A scathing UN report has sharply rebuked Mexico for its widespread problem with torture, which it said implicates all levels of the security apparatus in the context of the government’s efforts to combat crime.

“Torture and ill treatment during detention are generalized in Mexico, and occur in a context of impunity,” the UN special rapporteur on torture, Juan Méndez, wrote in the report he presented on Monday before the Human Rights Commission in Geneva.

The report was based on a fact-finding mission Méndez made to Mexico last spring, and says methods used include beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, waterboarding, forced nudity and rape, as well as threats and insults.

Méndez’s report links torture in Mexico to government efforts to combat the country’s drug cartels, saying the majority of cases he studied involved victims detained for alleged links with organized crime. He also implicates local, state and federal police in the practice, as well as the armed forces.