“An insult to the intelligence of the world”

Det kaldte Charles Krauthammer Obamas medvirken til at FNs Sikkerhedsråd vedtog at Judæa og Samaria inklusiv Jerusalems gamle jødiske kvarter med jødernes største helligdom faktisk tilhører araberne. “It’s as if the UN passed a resolution declaring Mecca and Medina to be sovereign Jewish or Christian territory,” fortsatte han og i National Review perspektiverede han, at alle jøder, der bor eller arbejder i Øst-Jerusalem nu er internationale pariaer og han mindede om at Abbas allerede har truet enhver israelsk soldat med blive stævnet til den internationale krigsforbryderdomstol i Haag. Og så spørger Krauthammer:

What becomes of “land for peace” if the territories Israel was to have traded for peace are, in advance, declared to be Palestinian land to which Israel has no claim?

Medlem af PLOs styregruppe Mustafa Barghouti sagde ærligt “Recognition of Israel as a Jewish state would deny the right of the Palestinian people who are citizens of Israel and that is totally unacceptable. Israel cannot be a Jewish and a democratic state at the same time” ifølge Jerusalem Post. Jerusalem Post citerer også Abbas for bramfrit at love et jødefrit Palæstina: “In a final resolution, we would not see the presence of a single Israeli - civilian or soldier - on our lands“.

Med det in mente kunne man læse at den amerikanske udenrigsminister John Kerry (der selv tjener på besat land) mente ligesom at Israel kunne være både jødisk og demokratisk - man måtte opgive en af delene.

Andrew C McCarty undrede sig da også over, at USA selv har været med til at formulere både Afghnaistans og Iraks forfatninger. I den afghanske slås det fast at “Afghanistan shall be an Islamic Republic, independent, unitary and indivisible state” og “No law shall contravene the tenets and provisions of the holy religion of Islam in Afghanistan“. Og i Iraks forfatning er “Islam is the official religion of the State and it is a fundamental source of legislation” 0g “No law that contradicts the established provisions of Islam may be established”. Begge disse forfatninger indeholder ligeledes paragraffer, der udtrykkeligt stipulerer at ingen antidemokratisk lov må vedtages.

Så islam går hånd i hånd med demokrati, mens jødedommen er dens modsætning. På den præmis virker det jo selvfølgelig logisk, at man ingen skrupler støtter palæstinensernes ambitioner om etnisk udrensning, mens Israel skal opgive land og enten demokrati eller identitet.

Herover ansvarlig for Fatahs medier Munir Aljagub, med en tegning der viser hvorledes fred mellem Fatah og Hamas er et våben til at likvidere Israel (Elder Of Ziyon).

På selveste CNN kaldte Mark Goldfeder Obamas inddirekte støtte til FNs ‘landgrab in Israel‘ for “a cowardly move of a lame-duck politician” og hyklerisk da Obama selv overfor FN havde sagt at “Peace will not come through statements and resolutions at the United Nations”. Og så minder Goldfeder om at Sikkerhedsrådets resolutioner ikke er det samme som international lov og fortæller historien om Israels juridiske tilblivelse

In 1922 the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine established an area (which included the West Bank) to be a national home for the Jewish people. Article 6 of the mandate explicitly encouraged “close settlement by Jews on the land.” (”The Administration of Palestine, while ensuring that the rights and position of other sections of the population are not prejudiced, shall facilitate Jewish immigration under suitable conditions and shall encourage, in co-operation with the Jewish agency referred to in Article 4, close settlement by Jews on the land, including State lands and waste lands not required for public purposes.”) When the United Nations was formed it affirmed existing arrangements of this nature, and after Britain announced that it would leave the area, the United Nations proposed a partition plan that was not accepted by the relevant sovereign parties, (because the Arab world rejected it) leaving the Mandate lines unrevised. Scholars such as Eugene Kontorovich and Abraham Bell have noted that under the international legal principle of Uti possidetis juris, “widely acknowledged as the doctrine of customary international law that is central to determining territorial sovereignty in the era of decolonization,” emerging states presumptively inherit their pre-independence administrative boundaries, and thus international law clearly dictates that Israel inherit the boundaries of the Mandate of Palestine as they existed in May, 1948. Israel thus has title to the land. When Israel declared independence in 1948 it was immediately attacked by five Arab nations. The United Nations blamed the Arabs for the violence and aggression meant to undermine the Resolution and forcefully take land, and the Spokesman for the Arab Higher Committee readily agreed. If there was ever an occupation of Palestinian territory under international law, it happened between 1948 and 1967, when two of the invading Arab armies, Jordan (West Bank) and Egypt (Gaza Strip) occupied territory that they had taken through aggressive action — the kind of aggressive action that the new Resolution explicitly reminds us is forbidden under international law. This was, of course, territory that was part of the Mandate for Palestine and therefore rightfully under Israeli title: from 1949 to 1967, Jordan and Egypt literally occupied Palestine. The Green Line was drawn for no other reason than to mark off on a map how far the two invading armies had managed to get. The armistice agreements themselves state that these were not ever meant to be actual borders. Thus to give meaning under international law to these ‘pre-67 lines’ is, ironically, to retroactively ratify aggression against the mandate and support occupation.

Dette land fik israelerne tilbage da de ved “defensive re-conquest” vandt over araberne i 6-Dages Krigen. En mere udførlig gennemgang af Artikel 80 leverer Daniel Horowitz, der kalder ideen om et besat Palæstina for fake news og råder den kommende præsident Donald Trump til at stoppe med forfølge ambitionen om endnu en arabisk-palæstinensisk stat.

“Stay strong Israel. January 20th is fast approaching”!