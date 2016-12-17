Pseudofjenden

Russerne skal have skyld for meget. I Sverige er man begyndt at forberede sig til borgerkrig, som følge af den muslimske indvandring, men man siger, at det frygt for at russerne invaderer. I USA har russerne allerede foretaget et kup med rigmanden Trump, som marionet.

Clinton, der har et velfortjent ry som dårlig taber og aldrig indrømmer egne fejl skyder skylden på alt andet end at hun blot blev vejet og fundet korrupt - og Dr Drew er stadig bekymret for hendes helbred. Men resten af den amerikanske venstrefløj i USA har ligeledes haft mere end svært ved at acceptere at middle America har sat dagsordenen udenom mediernes orden og valgt Donald Trump. Og de svinger med alle Clintons dårlige undskyldninger.

Nobelprismodtageren Paul Krugman er en af dem, der med henvisning til rygterne om russisk indblanding, mener at valget af Trump ikke er legitimt og i den akademiske verden kan professorer i så nødvendige studier som menneskets sexualitet belære de studerende om at valget af Trump er at sammenligne med terrorisme. Og Keith Olberman, der engang var et navn på venstrefløjen, mente direkte at der var en krig igang med russerne, skriver Scott Greer i Daily Caller

While Olbermann’s descent into madness may have been the most unhinged of responses by a major figure to the Russian hack report, its spirit is in keeping with the preference for revolutionary rhetoric among the urban elite. Liberal D.C.-based non-profits, such as Think Progress, have created “Resist” efforts to thwart the incoming Trump administration. Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin has emerged as the favorite conservative of liberals for his daily Twitter insinuations that Trump is a traitor in bed with the Russians, which usually earn thousands of retweets and likes from his new fans. On Saturday, McMullin said citizens should view Trump as a disloyal American and act accordingly. The White House publicly declared on Wednesday that Trump knew Russia was helping him out in the election, which casts a pretty big shadow on the next president. (RELATED: White House: ‘Ample Evidence’ Trump Knew About And Encouraged Russian Election Hacking) Additionally, there’s the massive push — both through intimidation and polite persuasion — to get members of the Electoral College to change their votes to stop Trump’s inauguration. Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne endorsed the idea Wednesday of electors refusing to vote for Trump and instead pick someone who did not win the election — because the president-elect threatens our institutions. And a bunch of random celebrities made a video plea to electors to “vote their conscience” and stop the Trump menace. (RELATED: Angry Celebrities Call For Electoral College Coup Against Donald Trump) All this rhetoric certainly sows serious doubt about American institutions and American democracy. Before he won the election, liberals were quick to scream how Trump was undermining our country’s valued institutions with talks of a rigged election. Now liberals claim they are defending American democracy… by spouting statements that undermine those very same institutions. Of course people were going to be greatly disappointed no matter who won the election, but the insane rhetoric coming from many prominent liberals — tinged with the implications for the necessity of a coup — is unprecedented in recent American history. (…) Unless a miracle happens, the Left is going to spend the next four years attacking America’s institutions as inherently tainted by Putin/Trump/white supremacy/toxic masculinity/etc. The Left is going to become radicalized to the point of viewing the government like the John Birch Society once did, in that its controlled by the sinister leaders of Russia. This gives the opportunity to secessionist movements, like Calexit, to gain followers among disenchanted progressives, as well for those who advocate for violence to achieve political goals. If we had a sensible elite, the calls for coups and Bircher accusations of Russian would be denounced just as strongly by the press as the “pizzagate” conspiracy theory. Instead, they encourage these crackpot fantasies at the risk of ripping apart our national fabric.

Julian Assange står fast på at Wikileaks afsløringer er lækkede af utilfredse medarbejdere blandt Demokraterne. Det er ikke svært at forestille sig en hvis bitterhed, når Demokraternes Nationale Kongres snød Bernie Sanders så Hillary kunne vinde nomineringen. Forræderi finder alle afskyeligt.

Venstrefløjens hysteriske reaktion på at de næste 4 år ikke er med deres kandidat som præsident er et tegn på at deres ideologiske sammenrend er i en alvorlig krise. Så alvorlig at når muslimske ofre for Trump tilhængeres vold viser sig at være fabrikerede historier, så er disse løgne for venstrefløjen også et tegn på, hvor meget muslimer er under pres, især i disse Trumptider, skriver Breitbart. Hukommelsen er i øvrigt kort, Obama greb aktivt ind i det israelske valg fordi han ville vælte Banjamin Netanyahus regering.

—————————-

NB: National Review er nærmest ved at varmes ved Trump (hvis man ser bort fra den engang så fremragende Jonah Goldberg) og skriver ikke uden en sund fascination, at Trump med nogle få tweets havde redefineret republikanernes forhold til storkapitalen “In his frenetic way, he is forcing a reorientation of the Republican party’s economics, a change that is welcome in its broad contours, even if his methods are dubious and the potential pitfalls considerable.”

Obviously, we want the GDP to grow, but it can be an empty metric for average workers. In fact, it’s possible to pursue policies that increase the GDP — for instance, growing the labor force through higher immigration — while harming the interests of workers.

Sammenlign den omsorg for den arbejdende amerikaners hverdag med det opkast National Review tillod PPP da tidsskriftet havde besluttet sig for at se Trump som enden på konservatismen i USA, her i uddrag fra Breitbart

Williamson, a long-time critic of The Donald, essentially agrees that he doesn’t support any policies or rhetoric directly tailored to the working-class — particularly about jobs being taken by outsourcing and immigration — because it would be wrong to do so. “It is immoral because it perpetuates a lie: that the white working class that finds itself attracted to Trump has been victimized by outside forces,” the NR roving correspondent writes. “[N]obody did this to them. They failed themselves.” He then goes on to make the conclusion that it’s great these communities are dying out because they have a warped morality and are a dead weight on the economy. “The truth about these dysfunctional, downscale communities is that they deserve to die. Economically, they are negative assets. Morally, they are indefensible,” the conservative writer says. “The white American under-class is in thrall to a vicious, selfish culture whose main products are misery and used heroin needles. Donald Trump’s speeches make them feel good. So does OxyContin. What they need isn’t analgesics, literal or political. They need real opportunity, which means that they need real change, which means that they need U-Haul. If you want to live, get out of Garbutt [a blue-collar town in New York.]”

Når man kun har to partier er fløjene indenfor hvert parti selvfølgelig langt fra hinanden. For Republikanerne siges det at den grundlæggende brudlinje går mellem Wall Street og manin street. Wall Street tabte eftertrykkeligt med valget af Trump og ingen gider sidde på taberens hold så National Review er, efter en vederstyggelig afstikker, vendt tilbage til ædruelige analyser.

Indtil da skal vi overstå nogle forfærdelige violiner, som Charles W Cooke, der skriver at Trumps ministervalg “mostly, they’ve been good” og “he’s being less vindictive than we feared” og så ellers forbeholder sig retten til at kritisere eller rose Trump efter fortjeneste. Hvad ellers? Og hvorfor det hysteriske leje, Jorden gik ikke under, konservatismen er ikke død, Trump er præsident og nu skal amerikanerne se om det er godt.